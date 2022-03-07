Madhuri Dixit Reveals Plans For The Second Season Of Netflix Hit Show 'The Fame Game'

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has been ringing into the success of her debut Netflix series, 'The Fame Game'. Released on February 25, 2022, it is among the top 10 web series on Netflix which makes it clear that her aura and acting is still liked by a large population. In a recent interview with Variety, Madhuri Dixit Nene opened up about 'The Fame Game', stating that the makers took a little part of the show's story from her life.

'People should know...'- Madhuri Dixit

Dixit quipped, "People have imagined her to be the ideal, perfect person with the perfect life – why should she disappear? And then how all the secrets come out, I thought that was very fascinating." She further added that a lot of things she is going through are so real in life. She described 'The Fame Game' as a 'metaverse', stating that they took a little bit from her life. She said, "People should know- 'Oh, she’s a big star like Madhuri Dixit’ – she’s that stature and at that height of her career".

Talking about her character, Madhuri said that the only similarity between Anamika Anand and her is that they both are stars, both are daughters, 'we are a wife, we are a mother, we are those roles that we play in our lives. But I think apart from that, I think our lives are very, very different'.

When asked if the series will be renewed for the second season, Madhuri said that it is up to Netflix. She mentioned, "Right now, everybody’s exhausted because it just released and we are just taking in all the reactions and basking in that. Once this is done, I think they will start working and thinking about the next season".

About the cast

The web series, created by Sri Rao, stars investigation officer (Rajshri Deshpande), producer husband (Sanjay Kapoor), domineering mother (Suhasini Mulay), conflicted children (Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran), a loyal housekeeper (Shubhangi Latkar), makeup artist (Kashyap Shangari) and frequent co-star (Manav Kaul). Also in the mix is an obsessive fan (Gagan Arora).

More on 'The Fame Game'

The story revolves around the life of Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit, as fans see her as a perfect yet established star but are not aware of her real-life that she does not showcase to the outside world. The synopsis of the story reads, "Even though, superficially, her life seemed perfect, the reality was far from it. The series has multiple revelations lined up one after the other, from Anamika's childhood to her son's identity."