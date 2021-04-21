'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' Review: Twitterati Calls Parth's Act A "brilliant Performance"

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu review(s) by the Twitterati and the Netizens alike have finally made it to the internet. As one will soon see, those who have seen the episodes have praised Parth Samthaan's latest television series on technical grounds and on an individual performance level as well. Many have even opined that Parth Samthaan's latest shows see the actor showcasing his versatility in his full glory as there isn't a single trace of Parth Samthaan as a person or that of the previous characters that he has played on the small screen. Read on for Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu review(s) by the Twitterati.

The Twitterati reviews Parth Samthaan's latest show:

All the hype , all the wait for this web show every freakin second is worth it . I am speechless right now I don't even know how to describe this show m it's out of the world #ParthSamthaan

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now pic.twitter.com/ZLQqvMUdiL — _parthxkrissy_ (@Karishm45950841) April 20, 2021

I will take months to fangirl Nawab's scenes with Manasvi, Mumtaz and Laila because there are so many beautiful moments... but for now posting an edit of one of my favourite moments of #Nawab & Laila â¤ï¸#ParthSamthaan #MainHeroBollRahaHu



Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now pic.twitter.com/U5ojiEAJW2 — Mrs. Anurag BasuðŸ¼♥ï¸ (@_Fishfry_) April 20, 2021

MHBRH is not less than any Bollywood action thriller pack movieðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ each and every dialogues and one liners are KadakðŸ”¥ dialogue delivery is so clear on pointðŸ˜â¤ï¸ MAI HERO BOLL RAHA HU #MaiHeroBollRahaHu #ParthSamthaan @LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/aT8c4XOLtA — Payal Patel (@patellpayall) April 20, 2021

An appreciation for this gurl! Trust me You lived this character..and you have my heartðŸ¥ºI literally cried when she said mene tujhse sacha pyaar kiaðŸ¥º and I still ship nawaswi ðŸ¥ºthank you Arshin for this beautiful character that left me emotionalâ¤ï¸ðŸ¥º

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now pic.twitter.com/EmtdT4oTEj — ParthxGungun â¤ï¸ðŸ˜Œ (@parthianforeva) April 20, 2021

#MaiHeroBollRahaHu streaming

now on #ALTBalaji#ParthSamthaan make an

impressive debut, blown mind

with his wonderful work as #Nawab



An amazing series and a brilliant

performance, won't be miss.@altbalaji @LaghateParth

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now pic.twitter.com/PIs45WqXpP — SHIV DUTTA ðŸŒ (@imshiva17) April 20, 2021

"agar tu hero hai..apan bhi tou hero ka bhai hai..idhar aa"



I LOVED these two ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ðŸ¥º



Nawab's dynamics with Jaggan was similar to Parth and Errol ðŸ˜˜



Great job guys...loved the bromance ðŸ¤—#ParthSamthaan #Nawab #MaiHeroBollRahaHu



Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now pic.twitter.com/cOjFWBrRcI — Mrs. Anurag BasuðŸ¼♥ï¸ (@_Fishfry_) April 20, 2021

After watching back to back 13 episodes I wanna say that everyone should watch it...this is how a story should be presented actually.



No vulgarity,no unnecessary scene is there..this is full of twists n turns.

Take a bow everyone ðŸ™#ParthSamthaan

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now — Poulami wants #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@Itz_Poulami) April 21, 2021

Just finished 1 episode ðŸ˜­he is killing it ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸



Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now#ParthSamthan — ParthxcurlygirllðŸ£ (@bodhak_sanika) April 20, 2021

Mansvi,The ideal wife and friend.#Manasvi deserves better.I had always tears on my eyes whenever I saw her cryingðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­.I hope s2 will come and we will see happy Manasviâ¤#ParthSamthaan #MaiHeroBollRahaHu

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/YTlqf2Nlxq — Noshin (@it_is_parthian) April 20, 2021

Abut Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu

Touted to be a Gangster drama, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is set in the '90s and features Parth Samthaan and Patralekhaa as the show's front-lining characters. As far as Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu's release is concerned, the first of the several Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu episodes is now available for streaming on Zee5 as well as ALTBalaji. More details regarding future Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu's episodes will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.