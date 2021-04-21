'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' Review: Twitterati Calls Parth's Act A "brilliant Performance"

Quick links:
Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu review(s) by the Twitterati and the Netizens alike have finally made it to the internet. As one will soon see, those who have seen the episodes have praised Parth Samthaan's latest television series on technical grounds and on an individual performance level as well. Many have even opined that Parth Samthaan's latest shows see the actor showcasing his versatility in his full glory as there isn't a single trace of Parth Samthaan as a person or that of the previous characters that he has played on the small screen. Read on for Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu review(s) by the Twitterati.
All the hype , all the wait for this web show every freakin second is worth it . I am speechless right now I don't even know how to describe this show m it's out of the world #ParthSamthaan— _parthxkrissy_ (@Karishm45950841) April 20, 2021
pic.twitter.com/ZLQqvMUdiL
I will take months to fangirl Nawab's scenes with Manasvi, Mumtaz and Laila because there are so many beautiful moments... but for now posting an edit of one of my favourite moments of #Nawab & Laila â¤ï¸#ParthSamthaan #MainHeroBollRahaHu— Mrs. Anurag BasuðŸ¼♥ï¸ (@_Fishfry_) April 20, 2021
pic.twitter.com/U5ojiEAJW2
MHBRH is not less than any Bollywood action thriller pack movieðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ each and every dialogues and one liners are KadakðŸ”¥ dialogue delivery is so clear on pointðŸ˜â¤ï¸ MAI HERO BOLL RAHA HU #MaiHeroBollRahaHu #ParthSamthaan @LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/aT8c4XOLtA— Payal Patel (@patellpayall) April 20, 2021
An appreciation for this gurl! Trust me You lived this character..and you have my heartðŸ¥ºI literally cried when she said mene tujhse sacha pyaar kiaðŸ¥º and I still ship nawaswi ðŸ¥ºthank you Arshin for this beautiful character that left me emotionalâ¤ï¸ðŸ¥º— ParthxGungun â¤ï¸ðŸ˜Œ (@parthianforeva) April 20, 2021
pic.twitter.com/EmtdT4oTEj
#MaiHeroBollRahaHu streaming— SHIV DUTTA ðŸŒ (@imshiva17) April 20, 2021
now on #ALTBalaji#ParthSamthaan make an
impressive debut, blown mind
with his wonderful work as #Nawab
An amazing series and a brilliant
performance, won't be miss.@altbalaji @LaghateParth
pic.twitter.com/PIs45WqXpP
"agar tu hero hai..apan bhi tou hero ka bhai hai..idhar aa"— Mrs. Anurag BasuðŸ¼♥ï¸ (@_Fishfry_) April 20, 2021
I LOVED these two ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ðŸ¥º
Nawab's dynamics with Jaggan was similar to Parth and Errol ðŸ˜˜
Great job guys...loved the bromance ðŸ¤—#ParthSamthaan #Nawab #MaiHeroBollRahaHu
pic.twitter.com/cOjFWBrRcI
After watching back to back 13 episodes I wanna say that everyone should watch it...this is how a story should be presented actually.— Poulami wants #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@Itz_Poulami) April 21, 2021
No vulgarity,no unnecessary scene is there..this is full of twists n turns.
Take a bow everyone ðŸ™#ParthSamthaan
Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now
Just finished 1 episode ðŸ˜he is killing it ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸— ParthxcurlygirllðŸ£ (@bodhak_sanika) April 20, 2021
Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now#ParthSamthan
Mansvi,The ideal wife and friend.#Manasvi deserves better.I had always tears on my eyes whenever I saw her cryingðŸ˜ðŸ˜.I hope s2 will come and we will see happy Manasviâ¤#ParthSamthaan #MaiHeroBollRahaHu— Noshin (@it_is_parthian) April 20, 2021
@altbalaji @ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/YTlqf2Nlxq
Touted to be a Gangster drama, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is set in the '90s and features Parth Samthaan and Patralekhaa as the show's front-lining characters. As far as Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu's release is concerned, the first of the several Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu episodes is now available for streaming on Zee5 as well as ALTBalaji. More details regarding future Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu's episodes will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.
