Last Updated:

'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' Review: Twitterati Calls Parth's Act A "brilliant Performance"

'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' review by the Twitterati is here for all those who would like to find out as to how did the first episode of the same fare.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
In Picture: Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaa's Instagram


Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu review(s) by the Twitterati and the Netizens alike have finally made it to the internet. As one will soon see, those who have seen the episodes have praised Parth Samthaan's latest television series on technical grounds and on an individual performance level as well. Many have even opined that Parth Samthaan's latest shows see the actor showcasing his versatility in his full glory as there isn't a single trace of Parth Samthaan as a person or that of the previous characters that he has played on the small screen. Read on for Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu review(s) by the Twitterati.

The Twitterati reviews Parth Samthaan's latest show:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abut Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu

Touted to be a Gangster drama, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is set in the '90s and features Parth Samthaan and Patralekhaa as the show's front-lining characters. As far as Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu's release is concerned, the first of the several Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu episodes is now available for streaming on Zee5 as well as ALTBalaji. More details regarding future Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu's episodes will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

READ | Shaheer Sheikh to Parth Samthaan: Here's what the TV celebs were up to over the weekend
READ | Parth Samthaan poses as 'Hero' with moustache, reminds fans of Main Hero Boll Raha Hu
READ | Parth Samthaan reminisces about 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' while watching rerun epsiodes
READ | What time is Parth Samthaan's 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hu' releasing?
READ | Parth Samthaan shares picture from 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu', netizens 'can't wait for it'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT