'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' Trailer Sees Underdog Parth Samthaan's Reign Over Bombay City

Actor Parth Samthaan is currently gearing up to make his digital debut in ZEE5’s crime-thriller titled, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. On Tuesday afternoon, the star has finally released the trailer of the film that features him as one of the most-wanted gangsters, when Mumbai was Bombay. The trailer of the movie takes viewers back to the years, when the social fabric of Mumbai was tearing, a time period when crime actually paid.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu trailer review

The trailer begins with the introduction of Parth Samthaan aka Nawab, an underdog from Bareilly who rose to rule the entire city of dreams. The clip shows the tactic of cops who tries to pit one gang against another and create chaos in the underworld. It reminds spectators of an era where criminals became more powerful than politicians.

Nawab turns into the most-wanted gangsters but still has strings attached to his girlfriend Laila (Played by Patralekha), a popular 90s Bollywood heroine. Nawab’s deep attraction for Laila, makes him land in a bizarre state, where he can be seen turning the world upside down to keep her safe. Their romantic tale is disrupted by the main antagonist Lala who wants to snatch away the entire underworld from Nawab’s feet.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu trailer is similar to watching a retro fashion show with some cool gun battles and action thrown in it. Crashing of the ocean waves, moody lighting and dialogues in the 'Bambaiyaa' language can make viewers nostalgic. The film appears to be filmed with precision at a tone that matches the background setting, the cabaret era and underworld fights.

While sharing the trailer of the movie, Parth Samthaan wrote, “Apne Nawab ki kahaani shuru hoti hai in the 90’s. Yeh woh time hai jab apne Bambai mein sirf teen cheezon ke charche hote the, Bollywood, underworld aur apne Hero ke! Yeh toh sirf trailer hai, poori kahaani abhi baaki hai doston!” The clip justifies the caption as it traces the main protagonist's reign, where only ‘he can be the hero’ of the story. The lust for power, fame and money can make bewitch people to their destruction and that’s what appears will happen in this film as well. The film is scheduled to have a digital release on April 20 via ZEE5.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu trailer)