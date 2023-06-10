Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Dances On Saami Saami In Never Have I Ever, Rashmika Mandanna Reacts

The fourth and final season of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever premiered on June 8. As the episodes were released, Indian fans were quick to notice Pushpa connection in the series. In one of the episodes, the show's lead actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the role of Devi Vishwakumar, danced on Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise.

She was accompanied by Richa Moorjani, who essays the role of her cousin Kamala. In the show, Devi's family is of Indian-origin. During one of their events, they performed on the beats of the hit track. Maitreyi opted for a sequin saree and her hair was adorned with gajra.

Richa, on the other hand, wore a white, intricately embroidered lehenga teamed with a multi-colour blouse and a netted dupatta. They were later joined by the whole cast. Originally, the song features Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Rashmika also reacted ot the video writing, "stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. sending you full love (sic)."

I am not kidding but i was actually surprised during this scene when the song started playing Allu Arjun mass 🔥🔥 I was so much overjoyed 😂 #NeverHaveIEverS4 #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/A9YEDvY4Zm — ʀᴀʜᴜʟ ✨ (@HeyyRahuul) June 8, 2023

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan pens note of gratitude for Never Have I Ever team

(Maitreyi Ramakrishnan celebrates the release of Never Have I Ever 4 with entire cast | Image: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram)

Celebrating the release of the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan took to social media and penned a long note. She thanked her family, cast, and her fans for supporting her. She also emphasised on her character Devi's transformative journey in the show. She thanked everyone for the rollercoaster ride of self-love and acceptance that she and Devi have embarked upon.

Concluding her note, the actress expressed her deep love and gratitude to all her fans. She invited them to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show as the release of Never Have I Ever marks the beginning of an exhilarating and unforgettable journey. She also embraces the exciting new beginnings that lie ahead, assuring her fans that there are many more stories and experiences yet to be shared.