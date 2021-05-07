Malaika Arora Reveals That A Challenge From Her Son Is What Made Her Take Up Cooking

The latest episode of Star vs Food, which features actor, entrepreneur and yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora has been released by the makers of the Discovery Plus show. In the latest addition to the list of Star vs Food, episodes see Malaika Arora approaching her role as a chef. But, as she can be seen going about her business as a cook, she can also be heard sharing certain anecdotes from her life as a mother and a person in general. One of those is the time when an indirect challenge from Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan, made the multi-faceted personality, who as per her own admission, loves challenges, don the hat of a chef.

When Malaika Arora's son indirectly motivated her to become a cook:

The first thirteen minutes of the Star vs Food episode in question sees the actor warming up to the task that lies ahead and take the first step towards cooking her family's signature Malabari Fish Curry by cutting a large fish and subsequently marinating it in spices and other condiments. As soon as the episode crosses the 13 minute and 30-second mark, Chef Prateek Sadhu can be seen and heard quizzing Malaika regarding the frequency with which she cooks at home. This question meets with a "Whenever I get the time" for an answer.

Post the same, Malaika reveals what truly made her start cooking in the first place. While on the topic, she can be heard saying "My son loves it actually, yeah. He loves it. Actually, I started cooking because of him. He once came back from school and then he told me "Mumma! All the other parents and mothers cook such yummy stuff and you don't know how to cook. So, actually, that turned out to be one of those challenges I took up and I said "You know what? I'll show you and I can do this. SO, now I cook for him pretty often". Post this 30-second-long segment, the viewers get to see sequences featuring Malaika Arora's cooking. The promo of the episode, which can also be considered to be the latest addition to the list of Malaika Arora's videos, can be found below.

Star vs Food Episode 4 promo:

About Star vs Food:

Star vs Food episodes see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while for them. As far as Star vs Food's release date is concerned, the premiere episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and two others, including the one featuring her Ki & Ka co-star, Arjun Kapoor, and now the one that sees Malaika Arora cooking, is available for streaming on Discovery+. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

