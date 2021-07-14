Manifest Season 3: When Will Third Season Of The Supernatural Drama Come To Netflix?

The American NBC show Manifest has been in the headlines for the past few weeks. Despite being largely viewed, the show got cancelled by NBC. The show was recently trending on Netflix in the US since it was released on the OTT platform. Fans and the creators of the show are now hoping that Netflix could bring the show back on track for the rest of the seasons, which was initially signed for a six-season run. Here are all details about Manifest Season 3 Netflix release date.

When does season 3 of Manifest come to Netflix?

The first and second seasons of Manifest arrived at Netflix in the US and Canada on June 10, 2021. The show nearly broke the Netflix record of longest trending number one days by Ginny & Georgia, as it trended at number one for 27 consecutive days. However, the show came down to the number two position as Virgin River's third season premiered on Netflix. Therefore, Manifest Season Three has a high chance of landing on Netflix. Moreover, the show brought an ample amount of audience to the OTT platform, which increases the possibility of its third season to come to Netflix. Earlier, several other shows landed on Netflix nine to twelve months after their final episode. If the same happens, then the viewers might expect the show to stream on the OTT giant latest by Spring 2022. However, if Netflix chooses to again take a gap of six months between seasons, then the show may come to it by December 2021. The final date of its release on the platform has not been out yet.

Why did NBC cancel Manifest?

Manifest is an NBC's supernatural drama series, which is distributed by Warner Bros. The show revolves around the mysterious reoccurring of a flight's passengers, which went missing five years ago. The show was initially sold for six seasons. However, NBC cancelled it due to the continuous decline in its ratings since its first season.

The show's creator Jeff Rake is still hoping to conclude the show. He recently tweeted about how he is making all the efforts for the show to find a new home. In the tweet, Rake wrote, "My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest".

My dear Manifesters,



I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

IMAGE: COMICBOOK'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.