Marvel's 'Agents Of SHIELD' Ends With A Fierce Battle Between The Agents & The Chronicoms

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD series has finally come to an end after many years and seasons. The Agents of Shield finale was divided into two parts and was filled with old references that the original fans of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD would have not missed. This article contains Marvel's Agents of Shield finale spoilers.

They’re all together now, but what is next? The Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD series finale continues NOW! @EnverGjokaj pic.twitter.com/XOWmo0Kmbn — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) August 13, 2020

Marvel's Agents of Shield Series Finale

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD is a show that started airing in 2013. Since then fans have seen many new movies and TV series related to Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. The finale episode featured the Chronicoms and their fights with the superheroes.

Fans also got to see a type of virtual reunion of the original cast members of the show and found the last episode quite nostalgic. Many fans have also mentioned that they couldn't believe Marvel's Agents of SHIELD finally ended. Some of the fans also took to Twitter to express how much they had liked the ending.

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Finale spoilers

The last episode was Marvel's Agents of SHIELD's 'Last Mission' which was a true end of an era, as fans stated. Viewers saw that the agents battle with Chronicoms which started in two arenas. Characters Mack, Daisy, and Sousa on one side, trying to rescue Deke and Simmons, while Coulson, May, and Yo-Yo were defending the Lighthouse. Finally, all the Agents win in the fight against Chronicoms and the Chronicoms are no longer able to take over the Earth.

What is really interesting is that Chronicoms were not an easy target to defeat. They had been trying to erase the existence of SHIELD in many different timelines and ways. Finally, the agents won and Chronicoms will no longer be a threat to the world. This also means the end of the series.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.is an American TV show which was created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, based on the Marvel Comics organization S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division). The series starred Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge, Nick Blood, Adrianne Palicki, Henry Simmons, Luke Mitchell, John Hannah, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward.

Promo Pic Credit: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D's Twitter

