Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Glimpse Teased Ahead Of Trailer Release & 'there's Chaos'

Moon Knight had been one of the major announcements when Disney+ Day had been celebrated last year in November. While Marvel had also teased a few glimpses of it at that time, the studio continues to tease the upcoming series. The latest was a teaser to the trailer which is set to be unveiled soon.

The makers are all set to launch the trailer on Monday and the teaser is set to raise anticipation among the fans. The trailer will be launched during the NFL Super Wild Card match on Monday. The teaser delves into the protagonist's mental state while realising his powers.

Moon Knight trailer date announced with new teaser, raises

The streaming platform, Hulu posted the latest trailer, urging netizens to tune in for the NFL match, so as to also catch the trailer. The teaser features Oscar Isaac dealing with his battles with his alter-ego. One could see him looking at the mirror in shock, shouting and running in panic.

He later turns into the Moon Knight. One of the highlights of the teaser is the Moon Knight beating up someone with absolute brutality.

One finally sees a glimpse of Ethan Hawke, who plays the antagonist. He fiercely says, "There's chaos in you."

It'd be interesting to see what other details would emerge in the trailer when it would release on Monday.

Moon Knight to release this year

Moon Knight is expected to hit Disney+ later this year, though the release date has not been informed yet.

As per the official synopsis of the series, Moon Knight is a 'globetrotting action-adventure series'. They termed Oscar Isaac's protagonist as a 'complex vigilante' suffering from a dissociative identity disorder.

There are multiple identities inside him, and it gets 'thrust into a deadly war of the gods'. It added that the action takes place in the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.



The series has been created by Jeremy Slater. It has been penned by Beau DeMayo, Danielle Iman, and Alex Meenehan.

The series will consist of six episodes in all. |The first four have been helmed by Mohamed Diab and the other two by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.