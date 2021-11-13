Disney+ Day 2021: From 'She-Hulk' To 'Moon Knight,' Disney Announces Array Of New Projects

Disney+ Day turned out to be special for fans of the studio and its ventures, as there were many new releases on Disney+ on November 12. However that was not all, the studio made announcements of many other ventures on the day. Many of them were Marvel superhero ventures, in series format that will be delightful for the fans

Here's all you need to know on the announcements made by the studio on Disney+ Day:

Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac stars in this series, which has been termed as a 'globetrotting action adventure' of a 'complex vigilante' who is battling identity disorder. The first look of the series too was released on the occasion.

She-Hulk

The series will star Tatiana Maslany in the titular character, who is a lawyer by profession, and is a specialist at 'superhuman-oriented legal cases.'

The first look of this series was also unveiled, and will also have cameos by the original Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo.

Ms Marvel

This series traces the story of a 16-year-old Pakistani American, who idolises the superheroes like Avengers and the turn of events after she is blessed with powers too.

What If Season 2

The second season of the show will be about the return of The Watcher and the journey involving new superheroes and exploration of new and interesting worlds in the multi-verse.

Echo

Ahead of the release of season 2 of Hawkeye, the world of Hawkeye will see another entrant, Alaqua Cox in the form of Maya Lopez.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

The animated series will be about Peter Parker's early days exploring his powers in the journey to become the superhero, in a never-seen-before-like portrayal, which is likely to draw from the early comic book roots.

I am Groot

This series will trace the evolution of the popular animated character landing in trouble while growing up with the stars.

Ironheart

While Iron Man is among the most popular superheroes, this series will be about Riri Williams, who invented his special suit. Dominique Thorne plays the protagonist of this series.

Agatha: House of Harkness

Wandavision is one of the popular shows for Disney+, and it's set to get a sequel with the focus on Kathryn Hahn, who will be the protagonist of this venture.

Marvel Zombies

A new generation of superheroes lead the action in this series and they are up against a zombie menace in this one.

Secret Invasion

Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson and Skrull Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn, reunite after Captain Marvel and the focus will be on more Skrulls invading the Earth.

X-Men ‘97

Beau DeMayo pens this series which will trace the various events in the timeline of the '90s aspects of the X-men franchise.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Gunn will helm this new venture which will be a television special. It is scheduled to release in December next year.