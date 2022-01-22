Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Trailer Receives Massive Response, Garners 75 Mn Views In 24 Hours

Marvel recently dropped the trailer of its upcoming series Moon Knight which features Oscar Isaac as the titular superhero. The Moon Knight trailer quickly generated hype amongst the fans on social media and fans trended #MoonKnight. As per new reports, the trailer of MCU's latest series left behind its fellow series like Loki, WandaVision and Hawkeye and garnered over 75 million views in the first 24 hours.

Moon Knight trailer garners 75 million views in 24 hours

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Moon Knight trailer garnered over 75 million in the first 24 hours of its release, 52 million online, and 23 million from the broadcast. The trailer MCU's latest show broke the record of previous shows Loki (60 million), WandaVision (52 million), and Hawkeye (41.5 million). Although the Moon Knight couldn't beat the numbers of Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer (125 million) that was released during the Super Bowl.

The series is also received the highest engagement rate compared to other MCU titles, it generated 263,000 mentions so far. While earlier released show WandaVision got 241,000 mentions and the highly anticipated Star Wars series, The Mandalorian got 221,000 mentions. Watch the Moon Knight trailer here-

More about Moon Knight

The show stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Moon Knight and Ethan Hawk as the antagonist, Arthur Harrow, a cult leader. The series will follow the story of Marc Spector, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities, such as Steven Grant. The character first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32 issue released in 1975, Spector is a former Marine and CIA operative who later became a mercenary.

The show will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022, and will consist of six episodes. The series will consist of 40–50 minute episodes, with Mohamed Diab directing four episodes and duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directing the other two. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige confirmed that Moon Knight will be making his big-screen debut and the character will cross over to the MCU films after his debut on Disney+.

Image: Instagram/@themoonknight