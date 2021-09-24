Masaba Gupta Wraps Up Netflix Series 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has announced the wrap of her much-awaited Netflix series Masaba Masaba season 2. The series is based on real incidents from Masaba's life and also stars her mother Neena Gupta.

Masaba took to her social media handle and shared a video featuring herself holding a clapperboard from the sets of the upcoming series. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "42 days. Lots of laughs, tears, anxieties, pure happiness, deep tiredness later it's a wrap on season 2. Three cheers to the incredible cast, crew ( Dr. K) & everyone who was a part of this! See you on your @netflix_in screens soonish!"

Take a look:

Masaba Gupta made her digital debut with the first season show Masaba Masaba in August 2020 on Netflix. Directed by Sonam Nair, the semi-fiction drama showcased her life as a fashion designer and daughter of Neena Gupta. The show follows the story of Masaba's diverse world as she straddles across family and fashion and into dating. Actor Neena also plays a pivotal role in the series.

After receiving favourable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences, the show's makers announced the second season in March this year. Sharing the news, Neena had written on Instagram that reads, “We are back to share a little slice of our crazy but fun lives with you. Masaba Masaba Season 2 is streaming soon on @netflix_in." The show went on to floors in July 2021.

Take a look:

In an interview with Mid-Day, Masaba opened up about her experience working in the Netflix series. She had said that the show is one of the most unexpected yet fun things that happened to her. In the upcoming season 2, the actor told them she will show a different side of herself which audience will get to think about. She said:

“Masaba Masaba Season 1 was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew. I’m all set to start filming for the new season with excitement and renewed energy. I get to show a different side of myself in season 2 and I can’t wait to see what the audience will think about it. It’s going to be twice the laughter, twice the tears and twice the fun!”

(With input from ANI)

(Image source: NEENA_GUPTA/INSTA)