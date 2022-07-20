'Masaba Masaba 2': Neena Gupta Shares Her 'great' Experience Of Working With Ram Kapoor

Neena Gupta is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited show Masaba Masaba 2, which is scheduled to release on July 29 on Netflix. The show will see her take on a pivotal role alongside Ram Kapoor, known for his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Gupta has now opened up about what a 'great' experience it was shooting with the talented actor as she shed light on the filming process.

Neena Gupta shared her experience of working with Ram Kapoor

The actor spoke to ANI about the show and mentioned that she has a very 'interesting track' with Ram Kapoor in it. She mentioned that the actor was 'great fun' to be around on set and was 'always teasing everybody'. She also called him a 'good actor' and mentioned that working with him challenged her to be better.

Neena also shared that although Masaba Masaba 2 was the first time she had shared the screen with him, she felt like they had 'known each other for a long time'. She also mentioned that some scenes between her and Ram Kapoor were adapted from her life, as she was talking to the director of the show, Sonam Nair about an incident from her life, and she incorporated it into the show. The actor told ANI-

"I have a very interesting track with Ram Kapoor. On his last day of the shoot, I remember saying "oh it won't be as fun anymore" because he is great fun on the set, and is always teasing everybody. It's great to work with a good actor, they challenge you to be better. I have never worked with him, but it felt like we have known each other for a long time. So it was great fun doing my scenes with him."

Masaba Masaba 2 trailer

Starring popular designer Masaba Gupta, the sequel of Masaba Masaba will soon release on Netflix and the recently released trailer gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from it.

The clip begins with the powerful lead character asserting that she wants to 'be the king'. The trailer then goes on to see her launching her own collection as she deals with matters in her personal life as well. Masaba Gupta is seen navigating through her love life as she tackles new obstacles.

Image: Instagram/@iamramkapoor