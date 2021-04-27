'Master Of None' Season 3 Trailer: Dev Out Of Spotlight As Another Love Story Brews

After almost a four-year-long hiatus, new episodes of Aziz Ansari’s comic series, Master of None is making a comeback once again. Unlike the previous versions, Master of None season 3 will only feature five episodes and is set for a release in the month of May this year. Titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, the season will shift its focus from the central character Dev and shed a spotlight on the character Denise. The makers of the show have recently released Master of None season 3 recently and it has a unique romantic twist

'Master of None' Season 3 trailer

The title of the show aptly complements its plot and gives a hint that the third season is not going to be a bit similar to the previous ones. The new trailer shows no symbol of Ansari’s character Dev who was the central focus of the show’s run so far. The first trailer of the show hints that the new episode will mostly revolve around Lena Waithe and Naomi Acki.

Going by the trailer, it seems that the new season is all set to chronicle the romantic relationship of Denise and Alicia. This modern tale love story intimately illustrates the struggles of marriage and personal growth together. The clip opens with Lena putting up a hypothetical situation in front of Denis in order to gauge the amount of love which the duo share.

The video then takes viewers into the life of the lesbian couple dealing with happiness and sorrows together. All the little moments in their life that makes them elated or depressed are covered appropriately. In totality, the trailer showcases the new possibilities that the makers have touched upon to keep it different yet capturing the essence of the previous seasons.

The show’s new season is written entirely by Waithe in collaboration with Ansari. Meanwhile, Ansari has also handled the directing duties for all the upcoming five episodes. Master of None Season 3 premieres online on Sunday, May 23 on Netflix. Watch the official trailer of Master of None: Moments in Love below:

(Promo Image Source: Still from Master of None Presents: Moments in Love trailer)