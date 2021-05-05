Michael Che Says He Is "excited" To See Elon Musk Host 'Saturday Night Live'

On Monday, May 3, 2021, Michael Che made it to the Late Night with Seth Meyers, for an interview. Among other things that the two spoke about, one was the arrival of Elon Musk as host on SNL and Che seemed excited about it. Read further to know more about the interview and all that was shared on it.

Michael Che is excited to see Elon Musk host Saturday Night Live

It is a rare event for Michael Che to appear on a show for an in-person interview and as he did appear on Seth Meyers' show on Monday and was instantly complimented by the host for the ongoing season of Saturday Night Live. Meyers has earlier been the head writer for the sketch comedy show, which is currently taken up by Michael Che along with Colin Jost, who is also his co-host for Weekend Update. The two had a long discussion about SNL and shared their experiences while hosting it, while the duo called it “a weird season” and “an incredible accomplishment” due to the changes that have happened because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Further on, Che and Meyers talked about the guests that have arrived on SNL during the ongoing 46th season. The latter expressed that the line-up of guests has been amazing as she said, “We’ve had some really, really cool guests. We had Chappelle, we had Burr, we had Daniel Kaluuya, we’ve had Issa Rae, we had Regina King. We’ve had an amazing season of guests, I think”. After which, Seth was quick to add, “And now Elon Musk is gonna be on”.

For the unversed, Elon Musk will be seen hosting the upcoming Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live on May 8, 2021. Although, when this was announced a few of the other cast member of the comedy show, Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant subtly expressed their unhappiness with the decision; the reason being that the Tesla owner had earlier spread incorrect information about the COVID-19 spread. However, Che seemed excited to see Musk host the show and replied to Seth saying, “Yeah, you know, that’s gonna be exciting, too. He’s the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?”.

