Mithila Palkar Laments The People Who Leave Their Old Parents To Live Alone

Mithila Palkar is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry who has essayed a variety of memorable roles in her movies and tv shows. As the actor addressed one of the serious issues among the society about people abandoning their old parents and grandparents, she stated how disturbed she was on watching videos depicting the ordeal of abandoned senior citizens.

Mithila Palkar on abandoning senior citizens, ”It is not my upbringing,”

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, the Little Things fame Mithila Palkar spoke about the video she saw of the senior citizens who were abandoned by their kin and stated how disturbed she was. She stated how her heart sank when she saw those videos and added how it went out to the seniors who didn’t have any place to go to. Speaking about a specific video she saw, she revealed how she saw a video of an old man who was abandoned and was living on the streets and stated how it was unbelievable. She further revealed how she heard several such stories.

As Mithila Palkar is quite close to her parents and grandparents, she stated how it was not her upbringing so she could not fathom how someone would do so. She even stated how she was overprotective of her parents and grandparents and added how they had to tell her to leave them alone. Sharing her grief on how many people threw their old parents out of the house during the pandemic, she stated that the least people could do was take care of them in their parents in old age and stated how heartbroken she was. She also asserted how they ‘were there for us when we were young and we should be there for them in their old age.’

The actor even spoke about her wish to open an old age home and stated that she has always wanted to help those who suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia and added as it was a raw thought that occurred to her, she would have to understand how things worked in that space and added that it will take time before it materialises. She also stated how she would begin researching about it to understand their needs and how to help them by connecting with people who were doing so. Mithila Palkar then revealed how there were many NGOs doing tremendous work in this sphere and stated how she would collaborate with them and get some experience first and plan to visit old age homes and learn about their needs and work in that direction.

IMAGE: MITHILA PALKAR INSTAGRAM

