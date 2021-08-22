Last Updated:

‘Money Heist 5’: José Manuel Seda As Sagasta To Play Ruthless Commander Of Spanish Army?

Team ‘Money Heist’s most recent revelation is that José Manuel Seda will appear in the series as Sagasta. He will be the Commander of the Spanish Army.

Money Heist 5

Image Credits: José Manuel Seda-Instagram/cinemabravoph-Twitter


Money Heist fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of the drama series after the makers of the show have made some important revelations. The makers recently announced that the next season of the Spanish show would see three new characters. The most recent revelation made by the team is that José Manuel Seda will appear in the series as Sagasta.

José Manuel Seda in Money Heist 5

Sagasta’s character will be a cruel one. He will take Gandia’s ruthless nature to another level with his role in Money Heist 5. In earlier conversation with the makers of the show, reports stated that they felt José Manuel Seda was born a leader. They also mentioned that the character would be capable of going above and beyond and will not think twice before blurring lines of morals and ethics.

The actor will be at the forefront of the government’s attempt to crumble the gang led by The Professor, played by Álvaro Morte. He will be the Commander of the Special Forces of the Spanish army. His actions will eventually lead to a war inside the bank in which the team is attempting to pull off a heist. The teaser of the upcoming season revealed enough about the plot to make fans wait for it with bated breath.

The team behind the show has released a slip of Sagasta going up against The Professor’s gang. Fans wonder how strong the threat will be to The Professor and the heist. José Manuel Seda has been taking to his Instagram account for the last few days to post some behind the scenes pictures of his new avatar. One of his pictures had quite a cryptic caption that left fans wondering how many twists and turns the upcoming season will have. The actor wrote in his caption, ‘Let’s see if it turns out that Gandía and Sagasta have a past.’

Another recent development fans are excited about is Patrick Criado appearing in the season. He will take on the role of Rafael, who is Berlin’s son. Rene will also make an appearance in the show as part of Tokyo's flashbacks.

