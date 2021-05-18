'Money Heist' Actor Luke Peros Poses With His "Pink Flamingos" Berlin And Helsinki; See

La casa de papel aka Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama series that has garnered much popularity over the years. Created by Álex Pina, it currently consists of four parts with 31 episodes. The show will conclude with its upcoming part. Shooting for the final season has wrapped up. Now, actor Luke Peros, who plays Marsella⁣, has shared a behind-the-scenes picture with his co-stars.

Luke Peros in pink heist uniform with his "Pink Flamingos" Berlin and Helsinki

Luke Peros is quite active on his Instagram handle and has recently posted a photo as Money Heist season 5 completes production. It has him with Pedro Alonso and Darko Perić aka Berlin and Helsinki, respectively. Different from the trademark red heist costume, the color of their suit is pink. He jokingly stated that before the series, there was a "Pink Flamingos" project with the trio. Take a look at the picture below.

Money Heist cast member Luke Peros' post caught much attention on the social media platform. Many left red heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. Some even questioned how Berlin is on Money Heist season 5 BTS photo as the character passed away. However, it could be a ghost or unreal appearance like the previous part. Check out a few reactions below.

Money Heist part 5 cast includes Álvaro Morte, Miguel Herrán, Itziar Ituño, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, and others. The series will continue from where the previous one left, with the Professor facing Alicia Sierra with a gun in his face. There are speculations that Sierra could join the Professor as she herself is now hated by the people and her own team. The two could work together to help the team exit the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist Season 5 release date is expected to be 2022 on Netflix. However, as the shooting has wrapped in mid-2021, there is a chance that it could arrive later this year. An official announcement is yet to be made. Fans are excited to see how the story concludes.

IMAGE: LACASADEPAPEL INSTAGRAM

