Last Updated:

Money Heist Cast Calls The Red Suit An 'emotion'; Netflix India Says 'jumpsuit Suit Karda'

Netflix India took to its official Instagram page to post a video of what the iconic red jumpsuits from Money Heist mean to the cast members of the show.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Money Heist

Picture Credits: Money Heist- Instagram


Netflix India took to its official Instagram page to post a video of what the iconic red jumpsuits from Money Heist mean in the show. For the much-loved characters, the suit is much more than just a piece of clothing. Netflix took a witty approach to the video and captioned it ‘tenu red jumpsuit suit karda’.

What does red jumpsuit mean to Money Heist cast?

The Netflix video begins with several red suits on hangers on a clothing rack with intense music playing in the background. Jaime Lorente, who takes on the character of Denver on the show mentions that the suit is a symbol of work. He also says that the suit is much more than the skin of the characters, it is the skin of everything the show and the gang stand for. Palermo, who fans have some mixed feelings for, mentioned that the red suit is part of his skin. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Itziar Ituño, a.k.a Lisbon, mentioned that donning the suit excited her. Manila, whom fans began to feel connected to in the latest season of the crime drama called putting the suit on meant an ‘adventure’. Stockholm on the other hand called the red suit a symbol of courage and struggle. However, as an actor, she referred to it as a symbol of responsibility. The video featured the fan-favourite characters zipping up their jumpers, tying their shoelaces and heading to the sets of the show.

READ | Money Heist Season 5: Keerthy Suresh croons 'Bella Ciao' with her pet dog Nyke; Watch

Alvaro Morte, famously known as the Professor, had posed quite a few pictures of himself with his beloved gang. In one of his posts, he called them the ‘dream team’. The picture features the red jumpsuit-clad gang and the Professor enjoying a laugh on set.

READ | Mumbai Police hops on 'Money Heist' bandwagon with 'Bella Ciao' performance, wins hearts
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Álvaro Morte (@alvaromorte)

Just before the final season of the show dropped on September 3, the actor’s excitement knew no bounds. Morte posted a never seen picture of the cast and crew of the show on his Instagram account and expressed his excitement. He wrote, “There's nothing left for you to see. Nothing. We got to see her today. And I'm just going to tell you: OMG!!!!! It’s almost here. Almost. We met and could watch it today. And I can just say: OH, MY GOOOOOOOD!!!!”

READ | 'Money Heist': Ananya Panday disguised as show's fan, rings bell at Bombay Stock Exchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Álvaro Morte (@alvaromorte)

(Image Credits: Money Heist- Instagram)

READ | Virat Kohli, Bobby Deol feature in 'Money Heist'? Fans go gaga over uncanny resemblance
READ | ‘Money Heist’: Enrique Arce pleaded for THIS ‘disappointing’ scene to be cut from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Money Heist, Netflix India, La Casa De Papel
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND