‘Money Heist’: Enrique Arce Pleaded For THIS ‘disappointing’ Scene To Be Cut From The Show

Popular for his role in Money Heist, Enrique Arce a.k.a Arturo Roman has been the talk among fans after his stint in the latest season. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the actor revealed several aspects of his character on the show. He mentioned that he was unhappy with the storyline of the much-loved crime drama and did everything he could to cut the ‘disappointing’ scene between him and Amanda on the show.

Enrique Arce wished for this scene to be cut from Money Heist

The fourth season of the famous Money Heist features a scene where Arturo Roman drugs and assaults an employee of the Bank of Spain, Amanda. Enrique Arce mentioned in the interview that he was ‘disappointed’ by the writer’s decision to include that particular scene in the show. He told Radio Times that he had a conversation with the creative team of the show and told them that the scene would ‘kill the soul of this character’.

He further mentioned that he did not believe the scene was part of fiction and that he pleaded for it to be removed. The actor reportedly lost several days of sleep over the issue. In the show, Amanda speaks up against Arturo and the other hostages side with her.

The much-loved show was meant to be a limited series with two seasons. However, Netflix acquired its global streaming rights and made it one of the most-watched non-English shows on the online streaming platform. Apart from love and appreciation, Money Heist has also received several accolades. The show got its hands on an International Emmy Award for the Best Drama Series and its foot-tapping song Bella Ciao became a hit across the globe.

Fan-favourites to return for Money Heist finale in December

The first volume of the much-awaited Money Heist Part 5 was aired on Netflix on September 3. The latest season consisted of five episodes. The next five will be released on the online streaming platform on December 3. The season will feature fan-favourites including Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Miguel Herran and many more familiar faces. It will also feature Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado, who will be the new additions to the show.

(Image Credits: Enriquearceactor-Instagram)