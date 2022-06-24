Last Updated:

'Money Heist Korea' On Netflix: Fans Find BTS Connect; Give Their Verdict On Series

'Money Heist Korea' has finally landed on Netflix, garnering a trail of reactions from netizens as they reviewed the adaptation of the hit Spanish show.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
money heist Korea

Image: Instagram/ @moneyheistkorea


Money Heist Korea finally landed on Netflix on Friday, June 24, garnering a trail of reactions from netizens highly awaiting the adaptation of the hit Spanish show. The first part, titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, is set in the same fictional world as the original series, following a mastermind, The Professor, who recruits a gang of robbers to pull off a heist in the Korean Peninsula. 

While the Alvaro Morte-starrer series became one the most successful Netflix shows, the Korean version has also largely drawn positive responses from audiences. Apart from the ensemble cast's performance and storyline, many also went gaga over the inclusion of BTS' popular song DNA in the first episode. 

Money Heist Korea arrives on Netflix, netizens give their verdict on the series

While some fans rooted for Lee Hyun-woo's return to the screen as Rio, others hailed the character's chemistry with his criminal love-interest Tokyo (played by Jeon Jong-seo). Twitterati also revealed who their favourite character among the robber gang is. Apart from detailing the storyline, and performances, many were taken aback by BTS' DNA playing in the initial scenes, saying that it was a good way to get them hooked.  Take a look at some of the reactions. 

READ | 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' to premiere on Netflix in June

Directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, Money Heist Korea stars Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon in lead roles.

READ | Money Heist Korea-Joint Economic Area: Netflix series introduces Yoo Ji-Tae as Professor
READ | Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area trailer shows heist in countries 'with no borders'
READ | 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area' makers unveil new trailer; check premiere date
READ | 'Money Heist: Korea' to 'Yumi's Cells 2,' popular K-dramas to watch online in June

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: money heist Korea, netflix, BTS
First Published:
COMMENT