'Money Heist': Netflix Officially Gives Nod To Show's Spin-off Starring Pedro Alonso

With the release of Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2, fans have gotten emotional about the end of the popular series. However, coming in as a surprise for all, the show might be getting over, however centring on popular character Berlin, is already being developed at the streaming service. Netflix has officially ordered the spin-off project which will see actor Pedro Alonso returning to play Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin.

PTI quoted Deadline and revealed that the spin-off titled Berlin, is set to launch in 2023. Berlin is one of the most popular-yet-polarising characters from the popular show known as La Casa De Papel in Spanish. Not much has been shared about the new show’s plot and how the makers plan to bring Berlin back as the character had died towards the end of season two of “Money Heist”.

Netflix gives nod to Money Heist spin-off project

The news of the spin-off comes as Money Heist is ending with its last five episodes that dropped on December 3. The climax of the first volume of Season 5 had ended with an alleged death of Tokyo, played by Ursula Curbelo, one of the robbers involved in the heist. So her return in volume 2 might not be confirmed, though twists surrounding her appearance are very much in store.

Meanwhile, the Korean adaptation of the show will feature Squid Game star Park Hae-soo as Berlin. The Korean adaptation of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like The Guest and Voice.

Money Heist ends the 4-year journey

Money Heist, which is the English name for the Spanish show La casa de Papel traces a robbery planned by The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, at the Royal Mint of Spain, and another on the Bank of Spain, his assembling of a team to fulfil the mission and their journey while they deal with hostages and police forces. The story is narrated through one of the recruits for the mission, Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero. The series has been created by Alex Pina. The series first aired on May 2, 2017, on a Spanish network. It was later acquired by Netflix and has been streaming from the third season onwards in 2019. Apart from its global popularity, it got won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2018.

IMAGE: Instagram/ItsBerlin3