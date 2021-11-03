'Money Heist' Part 5 Vol 2 Trailer: Professor Heads Into Bank Of Spain After Tokyo's Death

The globally acclaimed Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist is all set to return to Netflix for its finale season. Season five of Money Heist will be released in two parts, with the first part having already been released on September 3, 2021, fans of the show worldwide are anxiously waiting for volume two of season five. Ahead of its release, makers have dropped the trailer of Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2.

The new trailer shows the Professor joining the action after pulling the strings from the shadows for the previous five seasons. In the aftermath of Season 5 Volume 1's favourite Tokyo's death, Professor has finally decided to join his team at the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 trailer released

The new trailer of the much-awaited Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 shows the Professor joining his men and women at the Bank of Spain. Professor's partner Alicia has made an escape and the army finally breaks in to rescue the hostages. The video clip shows Rio, Denver, Stockholm, and Lisbon among others are captured.

The hit Spanish web series Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel in Spanish, features Alvaro Morte as Professor, Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Najwa Nimri as Sierra, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, along with Jaime Lorente as Denver, and Esther Acebo as Stockholm among others. Part 5 Volume 2 will be the last time that the show's avid fans will be able to watch their favourite characters on the show. The show has already become a global sensation and has found a legion of fans in India as well.

Recently, while speaking to Hindustan Times about the show and the love the Professor has received from India, Alvaro said that he has been wishing to go to India for a long time. He said that everyone that he knows, has been to the country. He added that it comes as an 'absolute shock by the country, its culture, people and food.' He said that he appreciates all the 'demonstrations of Indian fans through social media and the response that the show has got from the country is absolutely unbelievable.' He further expressed gratitude for the same. The new season will be premiering on Netflix on December 3.

Image: Instagram/@moneyheist.netflix