Money Heist Season 5 Shoot Gets Interrupted By Rains; El Profesor Shares Glimpse

Money Heist Season 5 is one of the most anticipated series of the year. The shooting of the show's final season is currently in process. While fans of the show are waiting for its release, the shooting of the final season was interrupted by heavy rains in Spain. The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, recently shared a BTS glimpse from the show.

Money Heist Season 5 shoot gets interrupted

Spanish actor Alvaro Morte recently took to his Instagram stories to share a video in which the shooting of the show was interrupted due to rains. In the story, the Professor wrote 'Hacemos Exteriores? Hacemos Exteriores!! Y si llueve...? .......Naaaaah!', which means, 'We do exteriors. And if it rains. No'. He also tagged the official Instagram page of La Casa de Papel with #lcdp5.

A sneak peek into Money Heist Season 5 BTS

While Money Heist Season 5 cast is filming for the show in Madrid, the Professor, played b Alvaro Morte, shared a BTS photo with his fans. He was seen holding his coffee while he wrote 'Sunny day at the office #lcdp5' in the caption. He was wearing the attire his character carries in the show, a grey coloured shirt with a black tie. Take a look at his post below.

Money Heist Season 5 update

The show was renewed for its fifth and final season in July 2020. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to hear about a release date of the show. As per The Sun, Money Heist Season 5 cast is shooting currently in Madrid. Alex Pina, the creator of the show also shared a few details about the final season's release. According to him, the final season of the show is most likely to be released after September 2021. Yet Money Heist season 5 release date has not been revealed yet. Further, he said some people might get disappointed by the ending of the show as they tried to be fair to their characters. The cast in the fifth season include Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Raquel Morillo, Jaime Lorento, Pedro Alonso, Darko Peric, Miguel Herran, Esther Acebo, and Rodrigo De la Serna.

Promo Image Source: Alvaro Morte's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.