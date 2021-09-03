Money Heist Season 5: Spoiler Alert! Professor & Co Devises A New Escape Strategy

The fifth and last season of the popular Spanish Netflix series, Money Heist premieres today, ending the prolonged anticipation among the viewers. The fourth season of the much-loved series ended with disgraced police officer Alicia Sierra, played by Najwa Nimri exposing the truth about what the authorities did to Rio, played by Miguel Herran after he was arrested in Season 4 of ‘Money Heist.'

What happens on the 5th season (Major Spoilers ahead)

The previous season ended after Colonel Tamayo promising Sierra that she has to take full responsibility for everything on the police side. After losing her job, she went alone to take down The Professor (Alvaro Morte). However, Sierra turned against them and joined Professor. According to forensic investigation, she released email exchanges about the Algerian events. Tamayo also tells the media that Alicia used underground servers to leak vital information to the Professor. In addition, Tamayo claims that the mastermind of the heists paid him 8 million euros. The professor is unsurprised by his actions and informs Sierra that all of the proof has been manufactured.

Sierra is now a traitor to the government, she tries to clear her identity, while in labour. Meanwhile, the group inside the bank has found solace in the fact that Professor is not in police custody. They devise a strategy for dealing with the troops. Sierra, on the other hand, is in labour and needs assistance. Professor warns her that if she refuses to allow them to assist her, she would lose the baby. Professor then assists Sierra in delivering the baby at the warehouse, and the audience notices the army has begun firing at the bank, as the episode ends.

More about Money Heist season 5

There are ten episodes in all in the fifth and final season. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 will consist of five episodes with the following titles: The End of the Road is the title of the first episode. Do You Believe in Reincarnation? is the title of Episode 2. Welcome to the Show of Life, Episode 3 Your Place in Heaven is the title of the fourth episode. Finally, Live Many Lives is the title of Episode 5. Volume 2 will similarly include five episodes, although the titles have not yet been revealed.

Image- @alvaromorte/Instagram