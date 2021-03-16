'Money Heist' Season 5 Spoilers And Release Date: Everything We Know About Season 5 So Far

Money Heist is one of the most popular TV shows of this decade. The Netflix Original wasn't as popular when it first came out after the release of a couple more seasons, the show gained universal recognition. Season 4 of Money Heist ended on an intense cliffhanger and fans have been excited about what's going to happen in Money Heist Season 5. Read on to know Money Heist Season 5 spoilers.

Money Heist Season 5 Spoilers

Netflix has already announced that Money Heist is going to end with the fifth and final season of the show. Netflix has recently started production from the show and fans have been waiting for any potential Money Heist Season 5 leaks. As per an article by DigitalSpy.com, the showrunner Alex Pina has given hints as to what is going to happen to Tokyo and the rest of the members of the team.

In a statement released by Netflix and Alex Pina, the showrunner teased plans for the show, stating that they have spent almost a year thinking about how to put the Professor on the ropes. He also added that he wants to create situations for characters that will be irreversible and change their outlook completely. Finally, he added that Season 5 of Money Heist is going to be a full-on war filled season and the stakes are going to be higher than ever. The coming season is going to the most epic, grand exciting season so far, Alex Pina claims.

Money Heist Season 5 release date

As of now, Netflix hasn't announced an official Money Heist Season 5 release date. Originally, season 5 of the show was meant to be released in 2021, but due to COVID-19, the production and filming had to be suspended last year. The filming has only recently resumed for Money Heist season 5 and it will be a while before fans of the show can enjoy the final season of the show. The show is most likely going to come out at the end of 2021 or early 2022. Stay tuned for more news on Money Heist and upcoming Netflix properties.