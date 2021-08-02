'Money Heist' Season 5 Vol. 1 Trailer Out: Gang Struggles To Survive Without The Professor

The globally acclaimed Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish is all set to return to Netflix for Season 5. Ahead of its release, the makers have now released the much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming season. The trailer is filled with action-packed scenes and even sees a cameo of fan favourite character of Berlin. Here is a full trailer breakdown of Money Heist season 5.

Money Heist Season 5 Vol. 1 trailer break down

Here is a breakdown of the trailer:

The trailer starts off with Tokyo's monologue as she remembers the painful death of Nairobi, and shows the Professor getting captured by inspector Alicia Sierra and bound in chains. Lisbon tries to contact Professor and gets a cryptic response from him that says "The stormwater tank has been discovered and it is possible this is the last time I'll speak to all of you". Meanwhile, the security forces unleash their weapons on the remaining gang who have to fend for themselves without the help of The Professor. A scene shows Lisbon leading the gang towards their impending fight against the Army. A short snippet also sees the already dead Berlin for a cameo appearance.

The final season will take off with the gang being shut inside the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. With The Professor not having disclosed any escape plans and getting captured by Sierra, the robbery takes a rather dark turn as the gang comes face to face with the army. Will the gang lose any more of its members? Will the Professor be alive? Will the heist be successful the trailer leaves the audience with such answered questions.

Season 5 of the show will release in two parts, volume one will release on September 3, 2021, whereas volume two will be released on December 3, 2021. The upcoming season will pick up from the previous season where the viewers saw inspector Alicia Sierra finding the Professor's hideout, holding him at gunpoint.

Money Heist cast includes actors like Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Itziar Ituño, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente. The plot of the show follows around a mysterious man known as "The Professor" who enlists a group of eight people, who choose cities for code-names, to carry out a grand plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, and leaving with €2.6 billion. The series received several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. By 2018, the series was the most-watched non-English-language series and one of the most-watched series overall on Netflix.

Image: Money Heist's official Instagram

