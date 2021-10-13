'Money Heist' Season 5 Vol. 2 Teaser Out; Makers Depict How The Show's 'end Is Coming'

The globally acclaimed Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish is all set to return to Netflix for its finale season. Season five of Money Heist will be released in two parts, with the first part having already been released on September 3, 2021, fans of the show worldwide are anxiously waiting for volume two of season five. Ahead of its release, makers have dropped the teaser of Money Heist season five-volume two.

Money Heist Season 5 Vol. 2 teaser

The teaser gives the audience a glimpse of the gang members who are still not over the death of Tokyo from Vol. 1. They are now fully aware of the consequences they will have to face for challenging the government and wait for their impending. That's when Professor is heard saying, "I've lost people very dear to me and I won't let anyone else fall because of this heist." The teaser then shows the words 'The End Is Coming' in bold letters, signifying that Vol.2 will make the end of the series. Money Heist Season 5 Vol. 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 3, 2021.

Vol. 1 of season five took off with the gang being shut inside the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. With The Professor not having disclosed any escape plans and getting captured by Sierra, the robbery took a rather dark turn as the gang came face to face with the army. In the process, Tokyo sacrificed her life to save others.

Money Heist cast includes actors like Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Itziar Ituño, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente. The plot of the show follows around a mysterious man known as "The Professor" who enlists a group of eight people, who choose cities for code-names, to carry out a grand plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, and leaving with €2.6 billion. The series received several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. By 2018, the series was the most-watched non-English-language series and one of the most-watched series overall on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel