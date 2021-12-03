'Money Heist' Season 5 Volume 2 Spoiler: Did Tokyo Die In Vol 1? Who Will Be New Narrator?

The day is finally here for fans of La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist. A journey that has gone on for four years will, in all likelihood, will come to an end on Friday. The series finale, volume 2 of season 5, is hitting the streamer on Netflix, and there is no clarity yet if netizens will have more than the streamed episodes to get back to in the future.

The first volume of season 5 had ended with the character Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero, seemingly dying. The reality of the last scenes in that installment will only be clearer when volume 2 hits the web. However, if she indeed died, fans might also be curious to know who the narrator of the show will then be since the story was being narrated through her perspective since the start of the show.

Here's looking at what happened in the first volume of season 5, and who could be the new narrator on the show:

Is Tokyo dead in Money Heist Season 5?

The plot of Money Heist revolves around a robbery masterminded by Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, in the Bank of Spain and Royal Mint.

The final moments of Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 took place in the Bank of Spain where the robbers were trying to escape from the Spanish Army. Tokyo, Denver, played by Jaime Lorente and Manila, played by Belen Cuesta, try to evade the Army by staying put in the hotel kitchen, but the Army manages to find them eventually. There is an intense exchange of gunshots, after which Tokyo gets severely injured.

She then asked Denver and Manila to descend from the hotel's dumbwaiter and Tokyo, battling her wounds, asks them to cushion her descent after landing on the ground.

However, Army then tracks her again and fire another shot at her. Despite realising that she could hold on further, she releases the grenades stuck to her chest, causing an explosion that seemingly led to the deaths of Tokyo and of the Army.

Who will be the narrator in Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2?

The story of Money Heist is expressed from Tokyo's perspective. With her alleged death, it'd be interesting to see who the narrator of the show will be or if there would be a narrator at all in the first place. Many netizens had expressed their doubts about her death since she was the narrator of the show, and hence cannot leave before completing the story.

#MoneyHeist needs to explain how Tokyo died, she is the narrator of the story it's self, I mean she is the one telling us the Money heist story; Hence I don't want to believe she died.



Are you gonna change the narrative?

Bring her back to life?

Take us back in time?#Tokyo pic.twitter.com/j0vlMzEJbm — Adenekan Mayowa (@Mayorspeaks) September 4, 2021

Some were wondering who the new narrator would be when the cliffhanger climax had shocked them all.

But who will narrate the series if Tokyo is dead...I thought Tokyo is narrating but she survived the heists between the one of her boyfriend n the one ya professor ☹☹😭😭#MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 #MONEYHEISTMY — Neigh_M🌍😻 (@NeighM4) September 4, 2021

There is no official information available yet on who could be the narrator. However, after the emotional reunion of Tokyo with Rio, played by Miguel Herran, in the closing moments, he could be the narrator.

Another theory is that since Professor is the brain behind the heist, he could then take over the narrator's role. The other characters taking up the role is also a possibility.

The series finale streams from 12 PM PT or 1.30 PM IST.