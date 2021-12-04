Last Updated:

'Money Heist' Season 5 Volume 2 Twitter Review: Fans Bid Emotional Adieu To Professor & Co

'Money Heist' Season 5 Volume 2 Twitter review: Fans gave emotional reactions on the finale of the heist thriller, which finally hit Netflix on December 3.

Joel Kurian
The wait finally ended for fans of Money Heist as the second installment of the final season dropped on Netflix. The wait seemed to be worth it for fans, if the initial reactions are anything to go by.

Viewers across the world watched the show as soon as it hit the streamer. The visuals sparked various kinds of emotions among the netizens. Here what the opinions on the heist action thriller were on Twitter:

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Twitter reviews

Netizens gave a thumbs up to Money Heist with terms like 'Legendary series'.'best series ever', 'masterpiece'. Several netizens got emotional on the climax, and 'rollercoaster of emotions' was one of the comments. 

One wondered how 10 episodes every season was made interesting, without even one of them being boring.  

Most of the reactions from netizens was on the end of the show. One called it the 'best ending', others called it 'one of the best endings of a TV show to ever exist'. One believed that it was 'unexpected'.

Some wondered what they'd do since the series had ended, and one wrote that they will re-watch the episodes. 

The only that did not satisfy some netizens was the absence of some members who were present at the start of the heist were not present at the end. 

Money Heist ends 4-year journey

Money Heist, which is the English name for the Spanish show La casa de papel traces a robbery planned by The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, at the Royal Mint of Spain, and another on the Bank of Spain, his assembling of a team to fulfill the mission and their journey while they deal with hostages and police forces. The story is narrated through one of the recruits for the mission, Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero. The series has been created by Alex Pina. 

The series first aired on May 2, 2017 on a Spanish network. It was later acquired by Netflix and has been streaming from the third season onwards in 2019.  Apart from the global popularity, it got won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2018. 

