'Money Heist' Season 5 Volume 2 Twitter Review: Fans Bid Emotional Adieu To Professor & Co

The wait finally ended for fans of Money Heist as the second installment of the final season dropped on Netflix. The wait seemed to be worth it for fans, if the initial reactions are anything to go by.

Viewers across the world watched the show as soon as it hit the streamer. The visuals sparked various kinds of emotions among the netizens. Here what the opinions on the heist action thriller were on Twitter:

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Twitter reviews

Netizens gave a thumbs up to Money Heist with terms like 'Legendary series'.'best series ever', 'masterpiece'. Several netizens got emotional on the climax, and 'rollercoaster of emotions' was one of the comments.

One wondered how 10 episodes every season was made interesting, without even one of them being boring.

Most of the reactions from netizens was on the end of the show. One called it the 'best ending', others called it 'one of the best endings of a TV show to ever exist'. One believed that it was 'unexpected'.

"Even if they have us on our knees, even if it looks like there's no hope, like we're almost dead we keep on believing. Because we know we'll always have the Professor."



TOKYOOO😭😭

The best, what a legendary series❤#MoneyHeist5 #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist#MoneyHeistFinale #LCDPFinal pic.twitter.com/Adi1pjDv1i — ElProfessor (@LGPace) December 3, 2021

Money Heist is the best web series and One of the favorite web series of my 🥳🤠🤯😃😇🤓😮😎❤😞😡🤬🤯😭😱😫🥺😍🤩 #IndiaBoleCiao — Kavit Purohit (@kavitpurohit332) December 4, 2021

Money heist got me crying out here — BernHardy (@thebernhardy) December 4, 2021

Oslo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Tokyo did you see this...the team made it to the end 😭🥺



MONEY HEIST JOURNEY HAS SUCCESSFULLY ENDED! THIS SERIES WILL FOREVER BE ENGRAVED IN MY HEART ❤️ #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/yeITxGDSjs — حسن🐣 (@nothasssan) December 3, 2021

Money Heist S5's ending has to be one of the best endings of a tv show to ever exist. "The dream never ends." #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/5xxLjLWnq2 — addyʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@nayhoefornayeon) December 3, 2021

Money heist ending got me like : pic.twitter.com/qn7QWsanYM — Rookie 🍥 (@adeniyi_____) December 3, 2021

Money Heist has the best ending for TV series ever!! Oh my goodness! #lacasadepapael pic.twitter.com/V8ltnnRMKE — SDQ (@Mightywizkid) December 3, 2021

Money heist ending has to be one of the best finales to a show ever. Roller coaster of emotions! #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/S5ChuYsnUQ — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@davi_sam9) December 3, 2021

Some wondered what they'd do since the series had ended, and one wrote that they will re-watch the episodes.

The world's biggest robbery comes to an end... the story ends, but life goes on.. gonna miss them and will surely rewatch it again from the start❤ #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistFinale #LCDP5 #LCDPFinal #LaCasaDePapael5 pic.twitter.com/C79kgIWjiX — ElProfessor (@LGPace) December 3, 2021

Me trying to figure out what to do with my life now after i finished watching money heist#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/Cr3lde1ZEA — wajib-ul-cuddle🥰 (@Mayaakhalifa) December 3, 2021

The only that did not satisfy some netizens was the absence of some members who were present at the start of the heist were not present at the end.

Did you watch the final episodes of MONEY HEIST?

What's your review?



Me: it was a perfect end but I hate to see the absence of Nairobi and Tokyo pic.twitter.com/c0uAwB7a9B — December 20th🤩🥳 (@certifiedHacka) December 4, 2021

Money Heist ends 4-year journey

Money Heist, which is the English name for the Spanish show La casa de papel traces a robbery planned by The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, at the Royal Mint of Spain, and another on the Bank of Spain, his assembling of a team to fulfill the mission and their journey while they deal with hostages and police forces. The story is narrated through one of the recruits for the mission, Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero. The series has been created by Alex Pina.

The series first aired on May 2, 2017 on a Spanish network. It was later acquired by Netflix and has been streaming from the third season onwards in 2019. Apart from the global popularity, it got won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2018.