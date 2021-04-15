'Money Heist' Shooting Locations: Details About The Shooting Of Crime Drama TV Series

Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. The show stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso among others in the lead role. The show is about two long-prepared heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. It is told in a real-time-like fashion and relies on hidden motivations, time-jumps and more. Did you know that the shooting of Money Heist was done around the world? Read ahead to know more about Money Heist shooting location.

Money Heist shooting location

According to Klook, the shooting location of Money Heist include places such as Spain, Panama, Italy, Thailand, and more. The Spanish National Research Council was used as the Royal Mint of Spain. Filming at the actual Royal Mint is strictly prohibited. The exteriors of the Spanish National Research Council are similar to Royal Mint’s making it an alternative for shooting. The interiors of the Royal Mind were filmed in a studio in Colmenar Viejo, Madrid.

ABC Printing Site in Torrejon de Ardoz was used as the Royal Mint’s printing room. ABC’s printing side is equipped with big and heavy-duty machines. It was used in maximum scenes for money printing workshops and print out billions of euros in the series. The place called La Casa de Toledo in the series where the heist was planned is a rental place where wedding banquets are usually held. It is a place in Spain which has 11 rooms, 5 bathrooms, and a kitchen. It is surrounded by a garden.

One of the scenes where the audience can see millions of euros falling from the sky was filmed in Callao Square, Madrid. Callao Square was also used to film the scenes in which the Professor used big screens to make announcements. The exterior of Ministerio de Fomento headquarters was used as the Bank of Spain. As for the interior shots, those were filmed in a Netflix studio located in Tres Cantos, Madrid.

Berlin’s wedding and other recreational activities were shot at Abadia De Parraces. The Guna Yana Islands in Panama were used to film as a home to Rio and Tokyo. Season 3 shows a wooden castle-like structure where Tokyo and the Professor meet. That scene was filmed in Pattaya, Thailand by the majestic Sanctuary of Truth.

(Promo Image source: La Casa de Papel Instagram)