'Money Heist' Star Alvaro Morte Posts Rare Picture With Sons To Mark Father's Day In Spain

Spanish actor Alvaro Morte, who gained worldwide recognition for playing the role of criminal mastermind Sergio 'El Professor' Marquina in the Netflix crime drama series Money Heist, took to his Instagram handle on Friday to celebrate Father's Day in Spain. The 46-year-old actor shared an endearing moment with his children in a monochrome picture in which fans could see him smiling broadly as he was on the floor with his toddlers. Alvaro Morte's children Julieta and Leon are non-identical twins. Along with the picture, he also penned down an endearing note in Spanish which said he honestly did not think there was anything better than fatherhood. He wished his followers 'Dia Del Padre', which is the annual father's day celebration in Spain, Italy, and Portugal, and he also wished his own father for the same wherever he was.

A sneak peek into Álvaro Morte's Instagram

Apart from Father's day, Money Heist's professor also shared his own childhood pictures to thank his followers wishing him for his on his 46th birthday on February 24. The actor shared a string of his unseen childhood pictures from back in the day where a young Alvaro looked all happy and innocent posing in front of the camera and showing off his cute dimples. He also penned a thank you note in Spanish that said this was him when he was only one year old and he wanted to share pictures with them as a thank you. He added as he turned 46, he received countless samples of affection that his fans sent him and he felt just as much happiness as they could see in the pictures.

Details about Money Heist and cast

Money Heist series is set in Madrid and traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and the other on the Bank of Spain. He recruits a group of eight people, who choose cities for code-names to carry out the ambitious plan of escaping with €2.4 billion. The narrative is portrayed in a real-time-like fashion and relies on time-jumps, hidden character motivations, and unreliable narrator for complexity. The Spanish series has received several awards including the 'Best Drama Series' at 46th International Emmy Awards. The Money Heist's cast includes Ursula Cobero, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Llorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Kiti Manver, and many others.

