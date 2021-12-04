'Money Heist': The Professor And His Gang Thank Indian Fans For Their Love, Watch

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 released on December 3 and fans have not been able to keep calm about the twists and turns the Professor-led series took. Some of the Netflix show's much-loved characters recently thanked their fans from India. The Professor himself started the short clip as he said, "Namaste India."

The Professor and his gang thank Indian fans as Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 releases

Netflix Indian posted a video that featured several members of the Money Heist cast including Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo/Lisbon) and Najwa Nimri Urrutikoetxea (Alicia Sierra). The Professor began by mentioning that he and the team never expected that the show and its characters would be so loved in India. He said, "We never imagined that the series and the characters were going to receive so much love from so far away. So, thank you." Esther Acebo then thanked all the Indian fans for supporting the show and showing it heaps of love. Najwa Nimri Urrutikoetxea thanked fans for following and accompanying the gang for all these years and said "Shukriya", while Pedro Alonso sent a hug to all those watching the final season of the much-loved crime thriller. The caption of the video read, "The cast of Money Heist is here to say Gracias to fans from India and we just want to give them La Casa De Pappis 😭❤️"

Watch the video here

Fans were super excited on watching the video and immediately headed to the comments section to express their joy. Fans mentioned that they did not understand the video as it was in Spanish, but enjoyed hearing from their favourite characters. A fan wrote, "Hello from India", while another mentioned how much they love the famous gang.

This was not the first time the gang has given a message to their Indian fanbase. YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam recently interacted with Álvaro Morte and said a big 'hi' to his Indian fans. Ahead of the release of the last season, Álvaro said, “Hi people, how are you all doing? A big hi from Spain. Well, I hope you enjoy this last season. We just made it with a lot of love. Actually thinking about all you fans and we really hope that you like it. We tried to make it with a lot of love.”

Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel