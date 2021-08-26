'Money Heist': Tokyo Aka Ursula Corbero Says She Cried Filming All Scenes Of Show's Finale

Money Heist Finale is one of the most anticipated seasons of 2021. The show's finale season is set to release in two parts and the first one is less than ten days away. While fans are waiting to see how the fate of Professor and his team will take them, Ursula Corbero, who plays Tokyo, recently revealed how shooting the finale was an emotional rollercoaster for her.

Ursula Corbero on filming finale season of Money Heist

Tokyo has been the narrator and one of the leads of the hit show since the beginning. While speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Ursula Corbero opened up about the last few days of filming the finale. The actor revealed she was extremely emotional and said she could not stop crying while filming every scene. The actor credited the show for changing her life and said she was grateful and proud to be a part of it. Talking about her role, Corbero said she would miss Tokyo and it will be a part of her life.

Further in the chat, Ursula revealed how she felt when she was offered the much intense role of Tokyo. The 32-year-old actor revealed Tokyo came as a big surprise to her as she was more into comedy roles. The actor shared she did not believe the show creators would trust her for an intense role of Tokyo.

In May 2021, Corbero shared an Instagram post after wrapping up her shoot for the finale season. She shared photos with all the actors from the show. The actor also expressed how she would miss the show and her co-workers. She wrote, "The end has come. What a journey. I’m gonna miss my fellas so hard. Thanks for all your love and support, I hope we made the final season you all deserve. Jarana forever."

Money Heist Final Season release date

Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, revolves around a group of looters who pull off the biggest heist in the history of Spain. The show is currently streaming on Netflix. The first part of its final season will release on September 3, 2021.

IMAGE: LA CASA DE PAPEL'S INSTAGRAM