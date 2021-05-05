Money Heist's Alvaro Morte Wraps Shoot, Says 'Professor, I'll Miss Having Fun With You'

Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama series that has garnered much popularity over the years at Netflix. Created by Álex Pina, it currently consists of four parts with 31 episodes. The show will conclude with its upcoming part. Now, Álvaro Morte, who plays fan-favorite character Sergio Marquina aka The Professor, has wrapped shooting the final season.

Alvaro Morte wraps Money Heist part 5 shooting

Alvaro Morte has more than 10 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently shared a video revealing that he has completed filming for the finale season of Money Heist. In the video, Morte is seen sitting in his car as he takes the last emotional look at the set.

The actor thanked the fans, especially the first ones, the team, and Netflix. He also had a special note to his 'dear' character El Professor. Alvaro Morte mentioned that he will miss having "such a good time" with the character. Check out his Instagram post below.

Alvaro Morte's Instagram post made many fans emotional. Some praised the actor for his performance throughout the series, while others stated that they cannot wait to see him in Money Heist season 5 for the last time. The video has crossed two million likes and 15k comments in less than 12 hours. Take a look at a few reactions below.

Money Heist part 5 cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Miguel Herrán, Itziar Ituño, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, and others. The series will continue where the previous one left, the Professor facing Alicia Sierra with a gun in his face. There are speculations that Sierra could join the Professor as she herself is now hated by the people and her own team. The two could work together to help the team exit the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist Season 5 release date is expected to be 2022 on Netflix. However, the shooting has wrapped in mid-2021, there is a chance that it could arrive later this year. An official announcement is yet to be made. Fans are excited to see how the story concludes.

IMAGE: LACASADEPAPEL INSTAGRAM

