Monster Netflix Release Date: When Is The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Reelasing?

It was recently announced that Netflix will be dropping a new horror series titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and will have Ryan Murphy directing the series. The web series will focus on the character of a serial killer named Jeffrey Dahmer who had made an appearance in American Horror Story: Hotel for two episodes. Netflix recently announced the cast of Monster and it seems that Murphy favourite Evan Peters has teamed up yet again with the director for the series. Here are the details about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, its cast, plot etc.

Plot

While not many details about the story have emerged yet, we know that Jeffrey Dahmer was one of America's most wanted serial killers who was active between the years 1978 to 1991 and committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys. The sex offender, cannibal and necrophiliac was also known as the Milwaukee Monster. The series might chronicle the life of the serial killer and highlight some of the gruesome crimes that he has committed. According to Deadline, the show "chronicles the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree."

The series is set to have a total of ten episodes and in each episode, the viewers will get the witness the police being a hair's length away from catching the killer but failing to.

The cast of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Netflix recently announced that Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller and Richard Jenkins will be starring the Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Evan Peters will be headlining the role of the serial killer Jeffrey in the true-crime series. Evan is not a stranger to this genre as he has been a part of eight seasons of The American Horror story as well as a part of Ryan Murphy's murder mystery series Pose. He was last seen playing the role of Quicksilver in the 2021 series WandaVision.

The current Masked Singer host Niecy Nash will be playing the female lead in the series. She will be playing the character of Glenda Cleveland who is a neighbour of the killer. Niecy Nash has previously been a part of Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy series Scream Queens.

The Shape of Water and two times oscar-nominated star Richard Jenkins will be playing the role of Lionel Dahmer, the father of Jeffrey Dahmer. His mother Joyce's character will be played by Adventures in Babysitting actor, Penelope Ann Miller.

Other than that the intended victims who were killed at the hand of Jeffrey will be played by Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford and Tracy and Chazz respectively.

When is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story releasing?

The official release date of the series has not been announced yet as Ryan Murphy is currently busy working on season 10 of American Horror Story and the last season of Pose. He also has two other series as a part of his Netflix deal. On the other hand, Evan Peters just completed the production on his HBO show Mare of Easttown so it seems that the filming may starts in 2021 and the series might premiere in 2022.

