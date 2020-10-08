'Monsterland' Episode 3 Ending Explained: Does Annie Daymare Or The Man Truly Exists?

Hulu’s recent drop, Monsterland follows the story of ‘broken’ people, who encounter with Gothic beasts, including fallen angels and werewolves, and focuses on how they act desperately in an attempt to repair their lives, ultimately showing there is a thin, yet clear line between man and beast. Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Sol Marina Crespo, Joy Osmanski in the leading roles, the show is created by Mary Laws. Here is what happened at the climax of the show’s third episode. Read details.

'Monsterland' episode 3 ending explained

During the climax of the episode, George returns to his house, when Annie reminds him about the monster he met when he was younger. Later, after understanding the gravity of the situation, George speaks to Annie about the festival he attended when he was younger and accuses Joe of hurting him. However, a shocked Annie denies admitting the truth and reminds George that they have money because of Joe, who has given them a good life.

Reacting to Annie’s blind support to Joe, George explains to her that he is failing in his class tests and reveals that he can’t get over this hurdle on his own. George further asks Annie to admit that she always knew deep down about Joe’s secret and asks her to confess that she kept quiet because he paid her off with good money and a nice house. However, Annie denies once again and now, an irritated George walks off.

Hallucination or reality?

Minutes later, Annie once again hears the trumpet noises and she falls to the floor, unable to take the noises. An irritated Annie stabs her eardrums to stop the noise and ends up becoming deaf. In the episode, it seems like the anonymous trumpet player is just a hallucination, which Annie had created, to block the thought of her husband being a child abuser. Despite Annie’s deafness, she can now hear a soft trumpet sound and notices an anonymous man standing outside. Annie follows the man to find out his truth, however, she remains calm, looking intently at him and that’s when the episode ends.

(Image credits: A still from the show)

