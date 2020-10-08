US Envoy Congratulates IAF On 88th Anniversary, Highlights India-US Defence Cooperation

US envoy Ken Juster congratulated Indian Air Force on their 88th anniversary and called the defence cooperation a “cornerstone” in US-India relationship. Taking to Twitter, the US Ambassador to India highlighted the defence cooperation between the strategic partners to secure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Congratulations to @IAF_MCC on their 88th Anniversary! Defense cooperation is a cornerstone of the #USIndia relationship, as we work together to secure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम् #PartnersInDefense #AFDay2020 #IndianAirForceDay pic.twitter.com/pTB0EDUiwq — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) October 8, 2020

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day and lauded their role in protecting Indian skies. PM Modi also hailed the IAF for their leading role in serving humanity during any humanitarian crisis. He added that their courage, valour and dedication to protecting the country has been an inspiration for everyone. In a video message, PM Modi praised the remarkable growth of the Indian Air Force into a strong and massive defence force.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the Indian Air Force, remembering its immeasurable sacrifice throughout 88 years of its dedicated service. Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane also conveyed best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Air Force on its 88th anniversary and prayed for its endless glory and success. Taking to its official Twitter account, the Indian Army quoted MM Naravane’s message “Touch the Sky with Glory” on IAF Day 2020.

‘Touch the Sky with Glory’



General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes on 88th #AirForceDay to All Ranks of #IndianAirForce. May glory and success always be with #IndianAirForce. pic.twitter.com/ShHfmbIqmU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 8, 2020

Indian Air Force Day 2020

People across the country observe this day to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force which was established on October 8, 1932, and was previously known as Royal Indian Air Force under the British rule. After India got the Republic status following the independence, the named was changed to Indian Air Force.

Indian Air Force protects the country’s airspace and also conducts aerial operation during the armed conflicts. The IAF has played a crucial role in different operations such as Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Cactus, among others. On Indian Air Force Day, schools, colleges, and other institutions help students understand its importance with various activities.

