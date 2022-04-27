'Moon Knight' Ep 5 Twitter Review: 'Shocked' Fans 'weep' Over Steven Grant's Frozen Scene

Marvel's Moon Knight Episode 5 has finally been released on Tuesday, April 27 and it has left audiences weeping. While the last episode ended on a confusing note with Marc Spector and Steven Grant waking up in a strange place after being shot by Harrow. Episode 5 unveils that the two landed in the afterlife, where their fate is explained to them by the Egyptian goddess Taweret aka the talking hippo. As soon as the episode was out netizens in large numbers took to Twitter to share their reviews of it. Going by the reactions, it seems that Moon Knight Episode has left the viewers emotional.

The two sides of the same coin, Marc and Steven are seen sailing on the sand, to meet Osiris, where their heart is measured by the scales of justice. When the result turns out to be unbalanced, the duo is forced to take a trip down the memory lane. The traumatic flashback spills out heinous details of Marc's childhood revealing he created Steven to deal with his disturbing childhood.

**Spoiler Alert**

Moon Knight Episode 5 ends on an emotional note with the two makings a run to return to the real world. However, when Marc tries to escape, he begins to get dragged by the innumerable souls he killed in the past. To save him from getting lost in the Duat, the realm of the dead, Steven tries to fight back against the assailants. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, he ends up falling from the boat. After Steven freezes to exist, Marc ends up back in the Field of Reed.

Moon Knight Episode 5 Twitter reviews

Although the fate of Steven Grant remains unknown, a barrage of fans claimed that they can never recover from the shock of his death. A user wrote, "I'll never recover from this shock and will never forget what @moonknight did here. Not now. Not when Steven got to know Marc and started to love him #MoonKnightEp5 #MoonKnight". Another said that actor Oscar Isaac is a 'phenomenal actor'. The user tweeted, "Oscar Isaac is a phenomenal actor. This episode alone was mind-blowing. Props to the director and crew!"

A netizen explained they just can't stop crying. "This episode did a number on me I ain’t gonna lie! I’m still sobbing since 3 am when the episode came out," wrote the user. Take a look at the reactions below:

Oscar Isaac is one of the best casting choice for marvel. #MoonKnightEp5 #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/6M0uUudGR0 — Tennyson (@incomingCBM) April 27, 2022

I was ready to go into episode 5 ready to meet Jake, but the show took a U turn and made me fall in love with these two characters. Put me on the verge of tears. Protect Marc at all costs! #MoonKnight #moonknightep5 — S̩OORÉ (@oluwasem1lore) April 27, 2022

#MoonKnightEp5 #MoonKnight



This scene breaks my heart,not just steven died here but also a part of marc died with him while protecting him pic.twitter.com/gUjCC2MOCG — ✨ Silk ✨ Oscar Issac era🌙 (@silk_rroute) April 27, 2022

My heart can’t take Episode 5, Marc’s story just broke my heart to pieces and we just lose our boi Steven! 😭😭😭😭#MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp5 pic.twitter.com/GN6lFJ0KnG — TRL (@TaufiqRL) April 27, 2022

Wow. What an episode of #MoonKnight !!! I love the take on Lemire’s motif of bringing the identities together by literally having Steven realize he is a mental shied from trauma! Ahh #MoonKnightEp5 was great, actually hurt to watch at times. pic.twitter.com/AHjdx0nO9A — Fist of Marvel (@Fallofnic) April 27, 2022

This episode did a number on me I ain’t gonna lie! I’m still sobbing since 3am when the episode came out 😫🤌🏾 #MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp5 #sad https://t.co/lIcu8QcNqb — Kanthony hall of fame 🐎🔥 (@Kanthony4lifers) April 27, 2022

Me at the end of episode 5 of Moon Knight#moonkinght #MoonKnightEp5 pic.twitter.com/S9aAxEnQSi — José (@tycheech) April 27, 2022

Oscar Isaac is a phenomenal actor. This episode alone was mind-blowing. Props to the director and crew!#MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp5 pic.twitter.com/NwLQOP0hH2 — 🐝 (@morksphincter) April 27, 2022

#MoonKnightEp5 YOU CANT KEEP DOING THIS TO ME IM NOT YOUR STRONGEST SOLDIER IT WASNT SUPPOSED TO BE LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/ewxdpquUpa — tony (@_dilfenthusiast) April 27, 2022

I'll never recover from this shock and will never forget what @moonknight did here 😭💔Not now. Not when Steven got to know Marc and started to love him 😭😭😭 #MoonKnightEp5 #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/rxLcySr2QU — Sridhar (@Batwaynne) April 27, 2022

THIS SCENE WILL BE REMEMBERED FOR EVER

NEVER GONNA RECOVERING FROM THIS SCENE#MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp5 pic.twitter.com/jnMSrRlR2J — Shadow Knight (@DaniyalKamran50) April 27, 2022

I'LL NEVER RECOVER FROM THIS, AND NEITHER WILL EVER FORGIVE MCU FOR DOING THIS TO OUR BELOVED STEVEN GRANT!#MoonKnightEp5 #MoonKnight #StevenGrant 💔 pic.twitter.com/xXDWKD9Un4 — Sunaina 💫 Moon Knight Era (@SunainaAyushi) April 27, 2022

THE BEST ACTOR EVER I SAID WHAT I SAID GIVE THIS MAN ALL THE AWARDS ALREADY HIS ACTING IS BRILLIANT AND UNBELIVABLE i am literally lost of words #MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp5 pic.twitter.com/WQJoFTkh6y — ⋆˙⟡ (@itsdrmv) April 27, 2022

i get goosebumps with oscar isaac acting, when marc switched his self to steven in this scene. the difference between their emotion is so clear. it's really clear that steven is marc creation to escape from the uncomfortable pain that he felt. #MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp5 pic.twitter.com/ccrnyTBdim — tilithi (@daylightandblue) April 27, 2022

a show about a guy with a split personality wearing a cool suit and fighting bad guys because an egyptian god is in his head shouldn't be this emotional.#MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp5 — Ashmit Chaudhary (@ashhmiittt) April 27, 2022

Image: Twitter/@sebass_cruz05