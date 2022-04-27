Last Updated:

'Moon Knight' Ep 5 Twitter Review: 'Shocked' Fans 'weep' Over Steven Grant's Frozen Scene

Marvel's Moon Knight Episode 5 has finally been released on Tuesday, April 27. Here's how netizens are reacting after watching the latest episode of the series.

moon knight

Marvel's Moon Knight Episode 5 has finally been released on Tuesday, April 27 and it has left audiences weeping. While the last episode ended on a confusing note with Marc Spector and Steven Grant waking up in a strange place after being shot by Harrow. Episode 5 unveils that the two landed in the afterlife, where their fate is explained to them by the Egyptian goddess Taweret aka the talking hippo. As soon as the episode was out netizens in large numbers took to Twitter to share their reviews of it. Going by the reactions, it seems that Moon Knight Episode has left the viewers emotional.

The two sides of the same coin, Marc and Steven are seen sailing on the sand, to meet Osiris, where their heart is measured by the scales of justice. When the result turns out to be unbalanced, the duo is forced to take a trip down the memory lane. The traumatic flashback spills out heinous details of Marc's childhood revealing he created Steven to deal with his disturbing childhood.

**Spoiler Alert**

Moon Knight Episode 5 ends on an emotional note with the two makings a run to return to the real world. However, when Marc tries to escape, he begins to get dragged by the innumerable souls he killed in the past. To save him from getting lost in the Duat, the realm of the dead, Steven tries to fight back against the assailants. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, he ends up falling from the boat. After Steven freezes to exist, Marc ends up back in the Field of Reed.

Moon Knight Episode 5 Twitter reviews

Although the fate of Steven Grant remains unknown, a barrage of fans claimed that they can never recover from the shock of his death. A user wrote, "I'll never recover from this shock and will never forget what @moonknight did here. Not now. Not when Steven got to know Marc and started to love him #MoonKnightEp5 #MoonKnight". Another said that actor Oscar Isaac is a 'phenomenal actor'. The user tweeted, "Oscar Isaac is a phenomenal actor. This episode alone was mind-blowing. Props to the director and crew!" 

A netizen explained they just can't stop crying. "This episode did a number on me I ain’t gonna lie! I’m still sobbing since 3 am when the episode came out," wrote the user. Take a look at the reactions below:

