'Moon Knight' Episode 5 Release Date And Time: What Time Is The Latest Episode Releasing?

The Moon Knight finale episode is nearing and the makers of the series have left no stone unturned to make viewers hooked on its plotline. In episode 4, The Tomb, the makers did not disappoint fans as the lead protagonist Marc Spector and Layla arrived at the tomb of Ammit. Marc's other personality Steven Grant helps him to locate the chamber of Alexander the Great, who once had been Ammit's avatar.

With love blooming in Steven's heart for Layla, the relationship between Grant and Spector appears to have hit a tumultuous road. Moreover, Grant's gesture of kissing Layla in the tomb has already granted him a brutal punch from Spector. As the two personalities are fighting amongst each other, fans have become curious to find out what will happen next in the second last episode of Moon Knight. Here, we have curated everything that you need to know about Moon Knight episode 5 release date and time.

Moon Knight episode 5 release date

The fifth episode of Moon Knight is scheduled for release on April 27. It will be accessible on the OTT platform Disney Plus. However, it is important to note that the release time of the series will vary for different countries. Details regarding the same are shared below.

Moon Knight episode 5 release time

As mentioned earlier, Moon Knight's episode 5 release time varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Fans can enjoy watching the show starting at 12 am PT and 3 am ET in the United States. The release time for people in the UK is 8 am BST. In India, Moon Knight will hit the web at 12.30 pm IST.

Will Marc Spector and Steven Grant escape from the alternate universe?

Moon Knight Episode 4 upped the ante with Dr Harrow shooting Marc right in the chest, which led him to fall deep inside a well. He wakes up only to be a paralysed patient, surprisingly under the command of Dr Harrow himself. While the latter schemes him to believe that all that's happened in the past was just his imagination, however, Marc successfully discovers the reality. After freeing Steven, the duo run for a victory march to escape from the strange medical centre, only to come across the talking hippo Taweret. Will Marc be able to complete his mission will be known in the upcoming episode.

Image: Instagram/@themoonknight