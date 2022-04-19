'Moon Knight' Episode 4 Release Date & Time: When & Where To Stream Oscar Isaac's Series?

Matters are getting more interesting in Moon Knight, as the series reached its halfway-mark. The series, which had premiered on March 30, has streamed three episodes now out of the six episodes during its inaugural season. The twists and turns associated with Oscar Isaac's character Marc Spector, which dons multiple personalities like Moon Knight and Steven Grant, have been gripping many superhero fans.

The fourth episode is scheduled to be released this week. Here's all you need to know about the release date and timing of the Marvel series:

When is the fourth episode of Moon Knight releasing?

The makers of Moon Knight release episodes on a weekly basis. A new episode was released on every Wednesday for the past three weeks, and this would continue till the sixth and final episode, which was scheduled to release on May 4.

Episode 4 will thus start streaming from Wednesday, April 20.

What time is Moon Knight episode 4 releasing?

Viewers can tune in to watch the fourth episode of Moon Knight in India on Disney+ Hotstar from 12.30 PM on Wednesday. For viewers in the United States of America, the episodes will start streaming from 12 AM, as er Pacific Time (PT) and 3 AM as per Eastern Standard Time (ET).

8 AM would be when the episode starts streaming for viewers in the United Kingdom, as per the British Standard Time (BST). Australian viewers have stream the episode from 5 PM onwards as per Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Moon Knight, plot, cast and crew

The plot of the series revolves around the character Marc Spector, a London store employee who suffers blackouts, and the twists involving the personalities inside him and the realisation of the mysteries surrounding his association with Egyptian gods like the moon God Khonshu.

The series has been created by Jeremy Slater, who also served as a writer on the first episode. The first episode The Goldfish Problem and the third one The Friendly Type were directed by Mohamed Diab. The second one Summon the Suit was directed by Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson

Moon Knight also stars Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, among others.