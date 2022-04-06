Moon Knight Episode 2: Twitter Review, Spoilers, Episode 3 Release Date, Time And More

Marvel Studios last month welcomed a brand new superhero series, Moon Knight, to the MCU universe. It stars Oscar Isaac in the titular role, a person who transforms into a superhero amid his battles with a dissociative identity disorder. The plot revolves around the unveiling of the truths of the mysteries as he discovers his powers, another personality, and Egyptian Gods.

Moon Knight consists of a total of six episodes in all. Unlike numerous other shows, all episodes of the series will not be released together. A new episode will be streamed every Wednesday. As there is a massive buzz around the series, here we bring you details about Episode 3, time, release date and more.

Moon Knight episode 2 Twitter Review

The adventure between Steven Grant and Marc Spector has continued to take unexpected twists and turns after the arrival of Arthur Harrow. With the series becoming more exciting with each passing day, netizens' took to their Twitter handles to share their views on the latest episode.

Here take a look at netizens' reaction to Moonknight episode 2:

Moon Knight episode 2 is really solid too tbh, all the interactions between Marc and Steven are really good at building how much they eat at eachother's lives. Marc having anger issues while Steven has anxiety is a nice touch. ( — chipslol (@Chips_loll) April 6, 2022

#MoonKnight episode 2 is still amazing! 👍👍I love the plot and the story now is going to Egypt, can’t wait 😘😘next week! pic.twitter.com/ramVNyBgyl — Foxwithbunny (@foxwithbunny) April 6, 2022

#MoonKnight spoilers



The way they did Mr.Knight is just yikes...If it’s one of those he’ll grow into his competent self fine whatever , It’s meh . The cinematography and the score was great. Khonshu is a standout even with his weird voice....Also Layla😩 — (George)📸 (@sighsin616) April 6, 2022

#MoonKnight episode 2 was awesome, better than the first. Die hard fans of Moon Knight may not like how #MrKnight was used but the comedy with his scenes was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/yTP5gMzuB3 — Superhero_Enjoyer 🇺🇦 (@Marvel_Nerd489) April 6, 2022

YALLL THE SECOND EPS OF MOONKNIGHT IS LEGITTT!!!!😡😡😍😍😔😫😫😫😫☝️☝️ — jino ‎۞ (@iloveseabas) April 6, 2022

Moon Knight episode 3 release date and time

The last episode of Moon Knight has once again left fans wanting more. Episode 3 of the superhero series will come out on Disney Plus on Wednesday, April 13. This episode, like every other Disney+ show, will premiere at 12.00 am PST/3.00 am EST on the platform.

More about Moon Knight

Created by Jeremy Slater, the newly released Marvel mini-series Moon Knight began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 30, 2022. Along with the lead actors, Ethan Hawke and May Calamay were seen essaying the roles of Arthur Harrow and Layla El-Fouly. The official synopsis reads: "When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Image: Instagram/@themoonknight