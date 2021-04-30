Morgan Freeman To Be Part Of 'The Kominsky Method' Final Season, Watch Trailer

The Kominsky Method is an American comedy-drama streaming television series, created by Chuck Lorre, that premiered on November 16, 2018, on Netflix. The third and final season of the comedy-drama show has added a new cast member and it is none other than Morgan Freeman. Here is everything you need to know about Kominsky Method season 3 and more.

Morgan Freeman to be a part of Kominsky Method season 3

According to a report by ET Online, Hollywood star Morgan Freeman is all set to feature in the final season of the comedy-drama series The Kominsky Method. The latest trailer of the show, which released on Thursday, April 29, 2021, gave a glimpse of the guest stars that would be appearing on the show and it included Oscar-winning star Morgan Freeman and director Barry Levinson. Both of them will be appearing as fictionalized versions of themselves in the much-popular Netflix series.

More about the show

The Kominsky Method premiered in 2018 and has completed two seasons till now. The third and final season would start streaming on May 28, 2021. Apart from Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson, other actors who would be seen in guest appearances are Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, Paul Reiser, and Haley Joel Osment. The plot of the show revolves around Michael Douglas, who plays an actor who made it big a long time ago and now is an acting coach at his studio named after himself, called The Kominsky Method. His best friend and agent loses his wife to cancer, which leaves both of them questioning their existence as they struggle through choices and relationships, old and new.

Morgan Freeman's upcoming works

Morgan Freeman has interesting films lined up and was last seen in a cameo appearance in Coming 2 America, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, on March 5, 2021. The actor’s upcoming project is titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, and Antonio Banderas. It is scheduled to release on August 20, 2021. Freeman is currently filming Vanquish, previously named The Longest Night, with Ruby Rose.

Image Credits: Morgan Freeman Official Instagram Account