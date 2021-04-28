'Move To Heaven' Arrives On Netflix In May; Lee Jae Wook And Ji Jin Hee To Have Cameos

The Korean drama Move To Heaven starring Lee Je Hoon has been in the making for a while now, but the wait has ended as the show’s trailer recently released on Monday. Along with the heart-warming trailer, the release date for the show has also been announced. Read along to find out more about the show, its cast, and other details.

Move To Heaven arrives on Netflix in May, Lee Jae Wook & Ji Jin Hee to have cameos

The trailer of Move To Heaven released on April 26, 2021, on the official channel of the Swoon, and the show is all set to arrive on Netflix, next month on May 14, 2021. The show will see Lee Je Hoon and Tang Joon Sung playing the lead roles of Sang-Gu and Han Gu-Ru, respectively. The show has taken inspiration from the Kim Sae Byul authored essay Thing Left Behind.

It will follow the story of Sang Gu who is an ex-convict and has a hopeless future ahead of him. He ends up becoming the guardian figure to his nephew Han Gu-Ru, who has Asperger’s syndrome. The two begin their journey of becoming trauma cleaners, who are people who clean up crime scenes and sort out plus arrange the belongings of the deceased. Through their work as trauma cleaners, the duo learns about life experiences, family and find out untold stories linked to the deceased.

The YouTube description of the show reads, “Upon his release from prison, an ex-convict becomes the guardian to his nephew with Asperger’s syndrome thinking it’ll be an easy ride. But as he works alongside him in the family’s trauma cleaning business, he realizes there may be more to this job—and more to the idea of family—than he first thought”.

The show is directed by Kim Sung Ho, who has also directed the show How To Steal A Dog while Lee Jae Wook who was seen in the show Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol will be seen playing the role of Su Cheol in the show. Kwon Soo Hyun and Ji Jin Hee will also feature in the show, playing roles of a kind doctor and Jung Woo, respectively. Move To Heaven is the eleventh South Korean show to arrive on Netflix.

