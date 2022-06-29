'Ms Marvel' Ep 4 Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Episode, Say Iman Vellani 'the Perfect Fit'

Marvel Studios has surely gone the extra mile to bring the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's teenage superhero Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel. The ongoing mini-series stars Iman Vellani in the lead role and marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever Muslim superhero. It follows a Pakistani-American teenager, who discovers her superpowers while staying in Jersey City. Marvel is again following the pattern of dropping a new episode each Wednesday.

The fourth episode of the mini-series saw Kamala Khan travel across the world to find out the mystery about the bangle and also her family's history. She travels to Karachi as she continues to discover her powers and comes across the connection it holds with her great-grandmother, Aisha. The new episode of the show also introduces Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar as Waleed and Aramis Knight as Kareem. While fans have been waiting to watch the new episode of the show, here is how they are reacting.

The microblogging platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions coming from fans after watching Ms Marvel Episode 4. Fans are seemingly thrilled to watch the show and even more excited about its cliffhanger ending. A Twitter user wrote, "Ms Marvel is such a great and intriguing show, each episode so far has ended with such a perfect cliffhanger just leaving me wanting more and more, Iman Vellani is the perfect fit for Ms Marvel and everyone in the show has just done such a good job so far." Fans were also moved to watch the India-Pakistan partition in the new episode as one of them wrote, "In episode 4 of ms marvel Portraying the partition of India is top tier though. (sic)"

Ms Marvel Episode 4 Twitter review

Many fans were also thrilled to watch that Marvel Studios did not go for colour gradation to show South Asia. A Twitter user wrote, "Thank god no yellow filler for Karachi, unlike some studios."

#MsMarvel is such a great and intriguing show,each episode so far has ended with such a perfect cliffhanger just leaving me wanting more and more,Iman Vellani is the perfect fit for MsMarvel and everyone in the show has just done such a good job so far — @ZNe (@MarvelN56055779) June 25, 2022

In episode 4 of ms marvel Portraying the partition of India is top tier though #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/wYR33sCDvB — z (@reblmoon) June 29, 2022

#MsMarvel spoilers

Kamala's Nani described the Partition of India perfectly. It's not just a significant historical event in world history. The long lasting horrific memories of that experience still terrorize millions of South Asians to this date pic.twitter.com/kwB3BfykZp — Swarna | exams era (@kidofmisfortune) June 29, 2022

Thank god no yellow filler for Karachi unlike some studios #msmarvel — JJ (@soapw1) June 29, 2022

While many fans were thrilled to watch Farhan Akhtar make his Marvel debut, others were furious as he got very less screen time. A fan wrote, "For anyone planning to watch Ms Marvel episode 4 , please watch it without blinking even for a sec Not coz it's intresting or great , but if u blink even for a sec u will miss Farhan Akhtar's role completely (sic)," while another penned, "Farhan Akhtar is the Desi Tom Hiddleston. MsMarvel episode 4 is by far the best episode of Phase 4. No snoozed moment, interesting music score and just everything about it. (sic)"

#MsMarvel #FarhanAkhtar



For anyone planning to watch Ms Marvel episode 4 , please watch it without blinking even for a sec



Not coz it's intresting or great , but if u blink even for a sec u will miss Farhan Akhtar's role completely . pic.twitter.com/oAypDt6bFA — Doc Saab (@The_Daxaab) June 29, 2022

Farhan Akhtar is the Desi Tom Hiddleston. #MsMarvel episode 4 is by far the best episode of Phase 4. No snoozed moment, interesting music score and just everything about it 😭🤌. pic.twitter.com/0x3321gXkv — themovieculture (@themovieculture) June 29, 2022

