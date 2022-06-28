'Ms Marvel' Episode 4 Release Date And Time: When Is New Episode Of Ms Marvel Releasing?

Marvel Studios' ongoing miniseries Ms Marvel has introduced a new teenage superhero Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, to the world. The series stars Iman Vellani in the lead role and marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever Muslim superhero. It follows a Pakistani-American teenager, who discovers her superpowers while staying in Jersey City. While fans are enjoying the ongoing show and are eager to watch its next episode, here are the details about the date and time of Ms Marvel's Episode 4.

Ms Marvel Episode 4 release date in India

The fourth episode of Ms Marvel is set to stream on June 29, 2022, on Disney+. The first three episodes have already set the stage for a fascinating drama. The last episode plunged into more details about the history and legacy of Kamala Khan's family. The episode also delivered information about the magical, energy-spewing bracelet, that attracts so much attention in Jersey City.

Ms Marvel Episode 4 release time

Marvel Studios is again following the pattern of releasing every episode of the mini-series on each Wednesday. Ms Marvel, which began on June 8, 2022, will come to an end on July 13, 2022. The fourth episode of the miniseries will debut on the streaming service on June 22 at its usual 3 am T/12 pm PT slot. This is the fourth of the six-episode series. In India, the episode will release on Disney+ Hotstar at 12:30 pm IST.

Ms Marvel episodes

Episode 1: Generation Why: June 8, 2022

Episode 2: Crushed: June 15, 2022

Episode 3: Destined: June 22, 2022

Episode 4: June 29, 2022

Episode 5: July 6, 2022

Episode 6: July 13, 2022

While Ms Marvel has limited episodes, it may become a part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talking about the same to Variety, Iman Vellani said, "This was a new power set for the MCU, we’re building as we go, so whatever we establish now is going to be canon for the rest of the MCU. You have to be careful about your physicality, because it has to stay the same." Vellani will also reprise her role as Kamala Khan in the upcoming film The Marvels.

Image: Instagram/@msmarvelofficial