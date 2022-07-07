Last Updated:

'Ms Marvel' Ep 5 Twitter Review: Netizens Call The Episode 'emotional' But 'bit Rushed'

While fans are enjoying the ongoing show Ms Marvel and are eager to watch its next episode, here are their reaction to episode 5 of the superhero series.

Ms Marvel

Marvel Studios' ongoing hit series Ms Marvel has managed to grab the attention of the global audience ever since it debuted on Disney+ on June 8, 2022. The much-loved series chronicles the life of a Pakistani-American teenager, who discovers her superpowers while staying in Jersey City and faces new challenges every day.

With new episodes coming out every week, the MCU series has managed to create a massive buzz online. The first four episodes of the superhero series have already piqued fans' excitement levels. Episode five of the show made its way to the streaming platform on July 6.  As soon as fans watched the episode they took to their Twitter handles and expressed their take on the same.

Ms Marvel Ep 5 Twitter Review

The microblogging platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions coming from fans after watching Ms Marvel Episode 5. Going as per the reactions, the episode got a mixed response from fans where few felt that it was too 'emotional' whereas, others thought that it was a bit 'rushed' and 'fast'. Many even lauded Kamala's bonding with her grandmother. One of the users wrote, 'i can’t believe the beginning of this episode made me cry because I wish I could see and help my ancestors escape British imperialism #MsMarvel"

Here, take a look at fans' reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More about Ms Marvel

With the series having a total of six episodes, Marvel Studios is again following the pattern of releasing every episode of the mini-series each Wednesday. The highly-appreciated series introduces Pakistani-Canadian debutant Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. The other cast of the show includes Farhan Akthar, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah as Kamran, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo and many others. The show is directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BRANDONJESUS_BR

