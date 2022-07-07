'Ms Marvel' Ep 5 Twitter Review: Netizens Call The Episode 'emotional' But 'bit Rushed'

Marvel Studios' ongoing hit series Ms Marvel has managed to grab the attention of the global audience ever since it debuted on Disney+ on June 8, 2022. The much-loved series chronicles the life of a Pakistani-American teenager, who discovers her superpowers while staying in Jersey City and faces new challenges every day.

With new episodes coming out every week, the MCU series has managed to create a massive buzz online. The first four episodes of the superhero series have already piqued fans' excitement levels. Episode five of the show made its way to the streaming platform on July 6. As soon as fans watched the episode they took to their Twitter handles and expressed their take on the same.

Ms Marvel Ep 5 Twitter Review

The microblogging platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions coming from fans after watching Ms Marvel Episode 5. Going as per the reactions, the episode got a mixed response from fans where few felt that it was too 'emotional' whereas, others thought that it was a bit 'rushed' and 'fast'. Many even lauded Kamala's bonding with her grandmother. One of the users wrote, 'i can’t believe the beginning of this episode made me cry because I wish I could see and help my ancestors escape British imperialism #MsMarvel"

Episode 5 of #msmarvel was honestly the weakest of the batch, it went by so fast i feel like we went nowhere and it just ends abruptly. This episode honestly snuck up on me since i haven't seen anything on it on Twitter which is weird. Not that great,hopefully it's better next wk — ChiliSnipper (@ramsesleon357) July 7, 2022

Still loving #MsMarvel, but this episode felt a bit disjointed and rushed. Would’ve been better to expand the first 1/2 into a full episode and let it breathe. I wish Disney+ would discard the strict 6-episode format and just let stories be as long (or short) as they need to be. — Stephen Cmelak 🎮 #TheDarksideDetective (@Ruroshen) July 7, 2022

i can’t believe the beginning of this episode made me cry because i wish i could see and help my ancestors escape british imperialism #MsMarvel — decliné 🛸 (@declineusername) July 7, 2022

I was getting emotional watching this weeks #MsMarvel — Anthony (@adheller) July 7, 2022

It’s truly incredible more people aren’t talking about #MsMarvel because this last episode was just- so. good. Truly Marvel’s best offering. — fleetwood maxxinista (@justinlife) July 7, 2022

They could have done the ending of DDLJ for Aisha and Hasan, but instead they chose Kalank 😔 #MsMarvel — p. (@qamalakhan) July 7, 2022

Can we talk for a second about how absolutely stunning Kamala's great grandma was? #Aisha #MsMarvel — Bill Bushman (@BillBushman) July 7, 2022

Also, #MsMarvel is makin' me emotionals with Kamala's relationship with her grandmother. Grandmothers are the best. — Dino-Ray Ramos (@DinoRay) July 7, 2022

If you’re sleeping on #MsMarvel, you are seriously missing out. It just gets better and better. All of these #Marvel shows are killing it. #DisneyPlus #MarvelStudios #JustWatchIt — Elisa Teague ⚔️💗⚔️ (@GeekyPinup) July 7, 2022

Why was the ending of #MsMarvel rushed like that? 😂 — Daniel Cabrera (@mrDanielCabrera) July 7, 2022

With the series having a total of six episodes, Marvel Studios is again following the pattern of releasing every episode of the mini-series each Wednesday. The highly-appreciated series introduces Pakistani-Canadian debutant Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. The other cast of the show includes Farhan Akthar, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah as Kamran, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo and many others. The show is directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

