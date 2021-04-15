MTV Splitsvilla X3: Wild Villains To Surprise Contestants With Their Strange Act

MTV Splitsvilla X3 season 13 episodes keep getting intense day by day. There was a lot of hype about how the wild villains entered the Splitsvilla X3's villas. However, things seemed to have spiced up for the contestants in the golden and silver Splitsvilla X3's villas. Take a look at what will happen when Nikhil Chinappa drops yet another bomb in the upcoming episode.

Wild Villains to execute their master plan on the existing contestants

Sapna and Devashish are welcomed in the Splitsvilla X3 contest. The contestants decide to get in action and manipulate the two to join their gangs. However, the tables will turn when the contestants find out that the Wild villains have their own plan of wooing them. There will be many uncertain events that will make the contestants question the intentions of Sapna and Devashish. Devashish will be seen reaching out to the girls for toothpaste, hairdryer and hairbrush. He also sneaks around and instigates a fight between the two groups.

Sapna will also be seen making a plan with the girls to throw away someone's clothes in the swimming pool. She will also plan to bring some handsome hunks by her side. This behaviour of Sapna and Devashish will definitely leave the contestants in splits. In addition to the game dynamics, the entry of Wild Villains will also affect the connections that have started to bloom now. Whose matches will get crush and who will bond with other contestants is the question that arises now. The audience will get to see if Vyomesh, who already has a history with Bhumika and Arushi get attracted to Sapna. Now that Avantika is in the Golden villa with Nikhil, Gary will be seen making a new connection.

What is Wild Villa?

Another addition to Nikhil's twist will be to introduce a wild villa. Previously, the contestants were shaken by the idea of the Silver Villa and Golden Villa. So here's what is Wild Villa. Wild Villa is a parallel house to the Main villa which gave handsome hunks and gorgeous ladies an equal opportunity to make it to Splitsvilla. Here there is no need to have a connection. The contestants are allowed to do whatever they want with their free will to defeat each other. It is a bite-sized version of Splitsvilla and currently airs on Voot. The audience can watch the Splitsvilla X3 season 13 episodes at 7 PM on MTV. The show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha along with Nikhil Chinappa.

