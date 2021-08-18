‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’, A Medical Drama To Show Konkona Sen Sharma & Mohit Raina Together

Amazon Prime Video took to their official Instagram account on Wednesday to make an exciting announcement about an upcoming series. It revealed that the platform will be streaming a new show from September 9 titled, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The series will see Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The show will also star Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj, and Prakash Belawadi alongside the talented Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina. Konkona Sen Sharma began her career in the industry with her roles in Bengali films and then took the OTT world by storm with her performances in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Lipstick Under My Burkha. Mohit Raina, who will also take on a lead character in the upcoming series, is well-known for his roles in Uri - The Surgical Strike and Kaafir.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will be produced by Emmay Entertainment. The medical drama will be created by Nikkhil Advani and helmed by him too along with Nikhil Gonsalves. Advani is well-known for his work in several films and series including the famous Batla House, D-Day and Kal Ho Naa Ho. His more recent work includes the Amazon Prime Video anthology, Unpaused.

Konkona Sen Sharma, who was last seen in the Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans also took to her social media account to share the poster of the series and announce its release date. In her caption she mentioned that Mumbai Diaries 26/11 would be about the heroes in white who stayed courageous and saved lives. She wrote, ‘This is a story of the heroes in white, who stayed united and courageous, to save lives! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, New Series, Sept 9 on @primevideoin.’

More about Mumbai Diaries 26/11

The Amazon Prime Series will be set in one of Mumbai’s government hospitals. It will be set against the backdrop of the 2008 terrorist attacks that took place in Mumbai. The series will focus on how first responders and medical professionals dealt with the unfortunate incident. The upcoming show will revolve around the doctors, nurses and other medical staff, who helped the injured during the attacks on November 26, 2008.

