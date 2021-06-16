'My Hero Academia' 317 Spoilers: Will Deku Change After The Deadly Attack By All For One?

My Hero Academia (MHA) chapter 316 ended on an intriguing cliffhanger when Deku entered a mansion that eventually blasts. Endeavour, Best Jeanish, and Hawks had warned Deku to not go inside the mansion since it was an old hideout of a hate group against heroes like them called the Creature Rejection Clan. When Deku goes in he only finds a hologram of All For One making sarcastic remarks about his and Lady Nagant's Q/A. While talking with All For One, the mansion explodes while he was inside it. Know what will happen in MHA 317 as per the latest spoilers.

About MHA 317 Spoilers

The leaks and spoilers for MHA Chapter 317 are likely to arrive this Thursday, June 17. MHA Chapter 317 will show what will happen after the deadly attack of All For One on Deku. Endeavour, Besh Jeanish, and Hawks will look for Deku. It is possible that the heroes may have been injured since they were in close proximity to the mansion. According to Omnitos, the chapter could show All For One bringing his new league villains to fight the heroes. It is also possible that the heroes may altogether have a plan to take down All For One.

In the previous chapter, Hawks had told the police to get Deku patched up since he was festered with rage towards All For One. Meanwhile, he had already arrived near the mansion along with the heroes. When All For One teases him about Lady Nagant, he told him someone like himself would never abandon someone like her. He also told him Lady Nagant had joined him willingly and she was not forced by the villains. All For One told Deku he took a difficult path of heroism since the more he fights, the more his soul wore down. All For One revealed he did not stop thinking about him in the prison. He said he no longer had an interest in All Might and gleefully told Deku it was his turn and that was when the mansion exploded.

About MHA 317 release date

The My Hero Academia chapter 317, which is titled "Deku Has Changed", is scheduled to release on Sunday, June 20, 2021. The chapter will as always be available on platforms Viz Media and Manga Plus. The raw scans will likely be released 2-3 days before that. One can catch up on all the chapters of MHA on Viz Media for free.

