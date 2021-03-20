'My Hero Academia' Gears Up For Fifth Season; Reveals Updates On MHA 3rd Movie! Read Here

My Hero Academia is gearing up for the fifth season which will be releasing on the 27th of March this year. According to Anime Digital Network, the French streaming service, My Hero Academia season 5 will start off with episode 0 that will show a recap of the series and contain new information on the highly anticipated third movie of the manga. Take a look at My Hero Academia chapter 306 and season 5 updates.

My Hero Academia season 5

The Japanese superhero manga series, written and illustrated by KÅhei Horikoshi, follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy with no superpowers who dreams of becoming a superhero. The fans of the series are now highly anticipating the release of the fifth season which will focus on Class 1-A training together with Class 1-B. The story will introduce a new arc of 'My Villain Academia'. After the release of episode 0 which will entail updates about the 3rd movie, the first episode of MHA will be released on the 3rd of April.

My Hero Academia Chapter 306

The summary and MHA 306 spoilers entail Endeavor apologizing for his actions in front of the media as he attends a press conference. The chapter opens with All Might saying that he could not hear Deku or Izuku Midoriya's words. Later, Endeavor apologizes to the media for Debi's words to which they respond unimpressed. The reporters go on to demand Best Jeanist's death.

Endeavor answers reporters

Further in MHA 306 spoilers, a reporter claims that Endeavor's mother gets terribly wounded in a stampede caused by Gigantomachia and that heroes can just get away with apologizing. To which Endeavor replies coldly saying if he should weep and apologize to make him sound earnest. This made the reporter furious, meanwhile, Best Jeanist can be seen informing that heroes are becoming fewer and so the government has decided to evacuate people to better establishments.

Lastly, the reporters ask Endeavor about One For All to which he refuses to know anything about. The spoiler also shows Class 1-A students together in the dorm room where they receive a letter from Deku. My Hero Academia manga online will be available to the series' fans on platforms like FUNimation Now, Crunchyroll, Hulu, VRV, and Netflix.